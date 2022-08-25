When the NFL preseason began, few expected Anthony Brown Jr. to make a case for a 53-man roster spot. But Brown, an undrafted rookie who started for the Oregon Ducks last season, has done exactly that this summer. On Saturday, Brown added another entry to what has been a stellar preseason and led the Ravens to a 17-15 win over the Washington Commanders.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO