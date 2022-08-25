ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Photographers capture 'ridiculously detailed image' of the moon for NASA's Artemis 1 launch

By Tariq Malik
Space.com
Space.com
 6 days ago

Astrophotographers Andrew McCarthy and Connor Matherne spent a year to make the image from thousands of photos.

You've never seen the moon quite like this.

Two astrophotographers have captured a spectacular photo of the moon with a mind-blowing resolution of 174 megapixels. The photo, called "The Hunt for Artemis," is a tribute to NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission, which is scheduled to launch atop the massive Space Launch System megarocket on Monday (Aug. 29). The image was taken by photographers Andrew McCarthy and Connor Matherne, both of whom shared the image and its close-ups on Instagram this week (McCarthy is @cosmic_background (opens in new tab) while Matherne is @cosmic.speck (opens in new tab)).

"For this image, I teamed up with talented fellow astrophotographer @cosmic.speck to create the most ridiculously detailed moon image we could come up with," McCarthy wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab). "The result is this 174 megapixel shot."

Top telescope pick!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XNCb_0hVKgmd700

Looking for a telescope to see the moon? We recommend the Celestron Astro Fi 102 (opens in new tab) as the top pick in our best beginner's telescope guide.

"This is the highest resolution shot of the moon I have ever taken," Matherne added on Instagram (opens in new tab). "I captured the color data while @cosmic.background captured the details. Combined, we ended up with an incredibly detailed photo of our lunar neighbor in stunning color."

The image is a combination of more than 200,000 images by McCarthy (taken from Arizona) and 50,000 by Matherne (taken from Louisiana), and took a year to complete, according to PetaPixel. McCarthy said Matherne, who specializes is space colors, was responsible for the amazing hues seen in the image.

More: Moon viewing guide: What to look for on the lunar surface

"The color in this image is real, but presented with increased saturation so it is easily visible to our eyes," McCarthy wrote on Reddit (opens in new tab). "The reddish tones demonstrate areas rich in iron and feldspar, while the bluish areas are spots where the regolith is rich in titanium. Oxidation from the Earth's atmosphere makes the colors appear like they do."

McCarthy wrote that the image is dedicated to NASA and the teams behind the Artemis 1 mission, NASA's first uncrewed test flight that will launch an Orion spacecraft around the moon on the brand new Space Launch System.

"In 9 days, a human-rated lunar rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral in Florida, demonstrating our capability for manned lunar missions for the first time in 50 years," McCarthy wrote in his Instagram.

Artemis 1 is the debut flight for NASA's Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon by 2025. It will fly a 42-day mission that will take it to the moon, enter lunar orbit and then return to Earth in early October. While the mission is uncrewed, it is carrying experiments to test the space radiation environment on astronauts ahead of NASA's crewed Artemis 2 flight around the moon in 2024.

The mission is also carrying 10 small cubesats to study the moon, space technology and the solar system. They will be deployed from the Space Launch System rocket's upper stage after it reaches space.

You can follow Space.com's mission coverage with our Artemis 1 live updates page. Tune in for a live Artemis 1 webcast on Aug. 29 to watch the launch. Liftoff is set for 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT), with NASA's webcast to begin at 6:30 a.m. EDT (1030 GMT).

Today's best Celestron AstroFi 102 Telescope deals

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Email Tariq Malik at tmalik@space.com (opens in new tab) or follow him @tariqjmalik (opens in new tab). Follow us @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab) and Instagram (opens in new tab).

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Tariq is the Editor-in-Chief of Space.com and joined the team in 2001, first as an intern and staff writer, and later as an editor. He covers human spaceflight, exploration and space science, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Managing Editor in 2009 and Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. He is also an Eagle Scout (yes, he has the Space Exploration merit badge) and went to Space Camp four times as a kid and a fifth time as an adult. He has journalism degrees from the University of Southern California and New York University. To see his latest project, you can follow Tariq on Twitter.

Comments / 1

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology

Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
The US Sun

Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim

A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists warn these US states will soon have heat indices above 125 degrees

Ongoing climate change issues and increases in global temperatures will lead to the emergence of an “extreme heat belt” by 2053, a study says. The study was carried out by First Street Foundation. In it, the group looked at the ongoing rise of hazardous heat and proposed that heat levels could rise significantly in the coming three decades. And that new heat belt could affect upwards of 107 million Americans.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mccarthy
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
Cheddar News

Today Explained: Artemis 1 Is a 'Go' for Launch

NASA has announced that its Artemis 1 moon rocket is good to go for a launch on Monday, Aug. 29, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Cheddar News goes into the planned launch of the giant rocket — the Space Launch System (SLS) — and its payload, the Orion spacecraft, which will continue on for a rendezvous with the moon.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Exploration#Artemis#Moon#Cosmic
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Space.com

Space.com

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy