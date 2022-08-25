ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patients Turning to Medical Cannabis for Menopause Relief

More women are using medical cannabis for menopause-related symptoms. Research from the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) suggests that many women are using medical cannabis as an adjunctive treatment for menopause-related symptoms, with the most common being sleep disturbances and mood/anxiety.1. Researchers conducted a survey of 258 women—131 perimenopausal and...
Type 2 Diabetes in Young Patients Spiked in Year 1 of COVID-10 Pandemic

Using electronic medical record data from 2018-2020 obtained from 24 medical centers across the US, including Johns Hopkins, University of Colorado, and Mayo Clinic institutions, a new study suggests rates of youth onset type 2 diabetes increased 77% during the first year of the pandemic. Data from a new study...
A Collaborative Approach to Pediatric Vaccine Administration

Mitchel Rothholz, RPh, MBA: Let’s delve more into the impact on childhood vaccines. The flu vaccine is recommended for individuals 6 months and older. As we’re coming into this flu season and we’ve got the COVID-19 vaccine now available for that younger age group, and we’re going to have the influenza, how should pharmacists interact with parents and caregivers about the influenza vaccine for their children and for themselves? John, you opened the door for this discussion point. How should pharmacists approach that with their patients?
