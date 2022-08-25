ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Big Money: Abilene rodeo raises funds for Dickinson County cancer fund

By Ruth Nicolaus Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 6 days ago
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Ms. Wheelchair Kansas Marci Clare of Abilene receives Rising Star Award at national competition

The 2022 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS) recently attended the Ms. Wheelchair America event where she competed for the national title. Marci Clare joined with 20 other women vying for the opportunity to represent women who are wheelchair mobile in the United States. This annual event was hosted in Grand Rapids, Michigan and was held August 15-21 at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids.
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Annual Boutique Crawl scheduled for Thursday in Abilene

Women and girls in the community who are looking for some fun this week might consider joining others in the third annual boutique crawl, coming to Abilene later this week. The event is on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Little Ike Park. People can participate in a girls’ night out while shopping at the local stores in Abilene. Stores in Abilene involved with the Boutique Crawl include; The Flower Box, Gina’s, Cypress Bridge Candle Co., Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro, Bombshell Salon+Boutique, Aksdent Boutique, Trollslanda-Lindsborg Toy Store, and The Hair Emporium.
ABILENE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

State mandated RNR letter causes confusion for taxpayers

Many Dickinson County property owners – like those in other counties across the state – are confused by a document that was mailed out early in August showing property tax revenues. The 2022 Notice of Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes – a new mailing required by law -- shows...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard

Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard was born in Clyde, Kansas, to Ronalda Leduc Krone and Paul Krone o…
CLYDE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Obituary: Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard

Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard was born in Clyde, Kansas, to Ronalda Leduc Krone and Paul Krone on September 5, 1941. She passed away Friday, August 26 at Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care from respiratory failure as a result of ALS or Lou Gerhig’s disease. Marcia graduated from Clyde...
CLYDE, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Cowgirl Tennis opens season at Hesston

The Abilene Cowgirls tennis team opened their season at the always extremely tough Hesston Invitational. In a tournament that was loaded with great talent from schools known for great tennis team traditions, the Cowgirls got to gauge where they stand during this early part of the season. “It was a...
ABILENE, KS

