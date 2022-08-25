Big Money: Abilene rodeo raises funds for Dickinson County cancer fund

Read full article on original website
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Ms. Wheelchair Kansas Marci Clare of Abilene receives Rising Star Award at national competition
The 2022 Ms. Wheelchair Kansas (MWKS) recently attended the Ms. Wheelchair America event where she competed for the national title. Marci Clare joined with 20 other women vying for the opportunity to represent women who are wheelchair mobile in the United States. This annual event was hosted in Grand Rapids, Michigan and was held August 15-21 at the Amway Grand Plaza in Grand Rapids.
Chisholm Trail Days returns to Old Abilene Town this weekend
All the exhibits and shops in Old Abilene Town will be open alongside reenactments for the town’s Chisholm Trail Days. The annual celebration of Abilene’s past is Sept. 5 to 6. “It’s a great community and family event that brings the old and the new together,” said Lisa...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Annual Boutique Crawl scheduled for Thursday in Abilene
Women and girls in the community who are looking for some fun this week might consider joining others in the third annual boutique crawl, coming to Abilene later this week. The event is on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Little Ike Park. People can participate in a girls’ night out while shopping at the local stores in Abilene. Stores in Abilene involved with the Boutique Crawl include; The Flower Box, Gina’s, Cypress Bridge Candle Co., Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro, Bombshell Salon+Boutique, Aksdent Boutique, Trollslanda-Lindsborg Toy Store, and The Hair Emporium.
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
State mandated RNR letter causes confusion for taxpayers
Many Dickinson County property owners – like those in other counties across the state – are confused by a document that was mailed out early in August showing property tax revenues. The 2022 Notice of Estimated Ad Valorem Taxes – a new mailing required by law -- shows...
Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard
Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard
Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard was born in Clyde, Kansas, to Ronalda Leduc Krone and Paul Krone o…
Obituary: Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard
Obituary: Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard
Marcia Ann (Krone) Girard was born in Clyde, Kansas, to Ronalda Leduc Krone and Paul Krone on September 5, 1941. She passed away Friday, August 26 at Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care from respiratory failure as a result of ALS or Lou Gerhig’s disease. Marcia graduated from Clyde...
Cowgirl Tennis opens season at Hesston
Cowgirl Tennis opens season at Hesston
The Abilene Cowgirls tennis team opened their season at the always extremely tough Hesston Invitational. In a tournament that was loaded with great talent from schools known for great tennis team traditions, the Cowgirls got to gauge where they stand during this early part of the season. “It was a...
