Big Money: Abilene rodeo raises funds for Dickinson County cancer fund

Women and girls in the community who are looking for some fun this week might consider joining others in the third annual boutique crawl, coming to Abilene later this week. The event is on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Little Ike Park. People can participate in a girls’ night out while shopping at the local stores in Abilene. Stores in Abilene involved with the Boutique Crawl include; The Flower Box, Gina’s, Cypress Bridge Candle Co., Amanda’s Bakery and Bistro, Bombshell Salon+Boutique, Aksdent Boutique, Trollslanda-Lindsborg Toy Store, and The Hair Emporium.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO