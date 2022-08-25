Read full article on original website
Judy Fastenau, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Page County 4-H Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Judy passed away...
Steven Putnam, 66, of Essex, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Steven passed away Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, at the Shenandoah Medical Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Norma R Byers, 93, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery.
New school year, new schedule in Rock Port
(Rock Port) -- Students, staff and parents in the Rock Port R-2 School District are adapting to a new calendar this school year. Rock Port is among the many in northwest Missouri switching to a four-day school week in the 2022-23 school year. Rock Port's School Board approved the switch back in February following a public meeting and a community survey. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles cited two main reasons for the change--chief among them teacher retention.
Annetta Brock, 87, Oregon, Missouri
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon.
Kansas City man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Conception Junction) -- One person was hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred approximately one-and-a-half miles northwest of Conception Junction shortly after 6:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 43-year-old Robert McNutt of Kansas City, Missouri was southbound on Mint Road when it failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection with 300th Street. The vehicle exited the east side of the road, then traveled across 300th Street. The SUV then struck a ditch on the south side of the street before coming to rest in a corn field on its wheels facing southeast.
KMAland Golf (8/30): Nebraska City girls go 5th in Waverly, Auburn downs Syracuse
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls took fifth in Waverly, several MRC teams competed in Fort Dodge and Auburn was a winner over Syracuse in KMAland golf on Tuesday. Bishop Heelan Catholic was the high area finisher at the Fort Dodge Invitational, finishing with a 319 in eighth place. Sergeant Bluff-Luton took ninth with a 325, LeMars had a 333 in 11th, Sioux City East was 13th with a 346 and Sioux City North came in 14th with a 350.
K-9 Raiko retires from Clarinda PD
(Clarinda) -- It's the end of an era for the Clarinda Police Department as their lone four-legged officer has officially retired. K-9 Officer Raiko retired today and was given to Officer Robert Reed, who has served as his handler since the male Dutch Shepherd joined the department in 2017. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News the department obtained Raiko through I-80 K-9, LLC out of Lewis, Iowa. While he had been a fantastic asset to the department over the past six years, Brothers said the time had come for Raiko to move on from the police force.
James "Jim" Dean Sifford, 71 of Elliott
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022. 2:00 PM A time for sharing will be held at 2:00 PM. Memorials: In Lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established Jim's name. Funeral Home:. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home. Cemetery:. Notes:. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family...
KMAland Softball (8/30): North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood all winners
(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood nabbed wins in KMAland softball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below. Boswell had two of Northeast Nodaway’s four hits in the loss. Hailey DeFreece through six innings, struck out 10 and gave up five unearned runs. North Andrew 13...
Longtime vet Connell calls it a career
(Shenandoah) -- This week marks the end of an illustrious career in veterinary medicine. For nearly a half-century, Dr. Gary Connell answered calls from local residents regarding livestock or pets. Those phone calls end on Wednesday--the final day of Connell's lifelong service to animal owners in Shenandoah and KMAland, in general. Born in 1947, Connell graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1965, then attended Iowa State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in distributive studies--with minors in math, chemistry, zoology and history--in 1970, and a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1973. That same year, Connell returned to Shenandoah to work under the late Dr. Elvin Teachout. Connell tells KMA News earlier experiences as a high school student stoked his desire to become a vet.
Everly Brothers mural erected along Highway 2
(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway. Work commenced Wednesday on the construction of a giant mural bearing Don and Phil Everly's likenesses on Highway 2, about a mile-and-a-half east of Shenandoah near the Southwest Regional Water Association's tower. Officials with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association spearheaded the project, designed to alert tourists of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home located on West Sheridan Avenue next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. SCIA officials launched a fundraising drive earlier this year to secure California artist John Cerney's services in creating the mural. Cerney tells KMA News the mural is aimed at motorists who may not know of Everlys' rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on KMA in the 1940's to music superstardom as rock and roll pioneers in the 1950's and '60's.
Creston dominant in home opener, look to stay perfect against Winterset
(Creston) -- Typically, it takes a few weeks for teams to get in a rhythm, but the Creston Panthers dealt a dominant defensive performance in their opening matchup. But, now the Panthers turn their attention to Winterset (0-2), who have had Creston's number since 2016, winning the past five meetings between the two squads, including a 28-7 victory last year.
Page County board hears concerns on O Avenue
(Clarinda) -- One Page County resident is expressing frustrations over "end-of-project" details on the recently re-paved O Avenue west of Clarinda. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard comments from county resident Tom Wagoner who says he is frustrated with how a portion of the over 11-mile stretch of new pavement on O Avenue, or the "Stanton Road," was constructed. Wagoner says the north end of the project -- which sits at the Page-Montgomery County line -- has created a significant dip in the road. After notifying the county, Wagoner says he also feels there is a "lack of urgency" to address the issue.
State Patrol, Council Bluffs police conduct I-29 speed project
(Council Bluffs) -- With significant road construction work in and around Pottawattamie County, speeding in construction zones has become a concern for area law enforcement. On August 24 and 25, The Iowa State Patrol, in conjunction with the Council Bluffs Police Department and the Patrol's Commercial Motor Vehicle Unit, conducted a project primarily focused on Interstate 29 at the 53-mile marker near 9th Avenue in Council Bluffs in the reduced speed construction zone. Ryan Devault is the public resource officer with the Patrol's Council Bluffs Office. While excessive speeding, in general, has become an issue over the past year, Devault says construction zones, at least this summer, have been no exception to higher rates of speed.
Clarinda man booked on Mills County drug charges
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Cole Joseph Nothwehr of Clarinda was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs. The suspect was arrested on Highway 34 shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Carter Lake woman faces multiple charges
(Glenwood) -- A Carter Lake woman faces charges following her arrest in Glenwood. The Glenwood Police Department says 26-year-old Alesha Young was arrested Tuesday for driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Young was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $3,300...
Year 9 of Southwest Valley sharing underway
(Corning/Villisca) -- It's one of the success stories of school sharing in KMAland. With last week's opening of the 2022-23 school year last week, whole grade sharing between the Southwest Valley schools entered its ninth year. Under the present agreement, middle school students attend classes in Villisca, while high school students are based in Corning. Each district operates its own elementary school, and the athletic teams compete as the Southwest Valley Timberwolves. Chris Fenster is in his fifth year as superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Fenster says the districts' students and communities made sharing a successful venture since 2014.
A's Kraft, Walsh collect top MINK League honors
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda A's standouts Will Walsh and Brian Kraft have collected MINK League yearly accolades. Walsh was named the MINK League Player of the Year while Kraft claimed Pitcher of the Year honors. Walsh hit .331 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 48 RBIs while Kraft posted a...
