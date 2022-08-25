Read full article on original website
Judy Fastenau, 81, of Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nodaway Valley Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. with family present 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memorials: Page County 4-H Foundation. Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa. Notes:. Judy passed away...
Norma R Byers, 93, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Visitation Location: Walker-Merrick-Billings Funeral Chapel. Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022. Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels. Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery.
K-9 Raiko retires from Clarinda PD
(Clarinda) -- It's the end of an era for the Clarinda Police Department as their lone four-legged officer has officially retired. K-9 Officer Raiko retired today and was given to Officer Robert Reed, who has served as his handler since the male Dutch Shepherd joined the department in 2017. Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers tells KMA News the department obtained Raiko through I-80 K-9, LLC out of Lewis, Iowa. While he had been a fantastic asset to the department over the past six years, Brothers said the time had come for Raiko to move on from the police force.
Longtime vet Connell calls it a career
(Shenandoah) -- This week marks the end of an illustrious career in veterinary medicine. For nearly a half-century, Dr. Gary Connell answered calls from local residents regarding livestock or pets. Those phone calls end on Wednesday--the final day of Connell's lifelong service to animal owners in Shenandoah and KMAland, in general. Born in 1947, Connell graduated from Shenandoah High School in 1965, then attended Iowa State University. He earned a bachelor's degree in distributive studies--with minors in math, chemistry, zoology and history--in 1970, and a doctorate in veterinary medicine in 1973. That same year, Connell returned to Shenandoah to work under the late Dr. Elvin Teachout. Connell tells KMA News earlier experiences as a high school student stoked his desire to become a vet.
New school year, new schedule in Rock Port
(Rock Port) -- Students, staff and parents in the Rock Port R-2 School District are adapting to a new calendar this school year. Rock Port is among the many in northwest Missouri switching to a four-day school week in the 2022-23 school year. Rock Port's School Board approved the switch back in February following a public meeting and a community survey. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Rock Port R-2 School Superintendent Ethan Sickles cited two main reasons for the change--chief among them teacher retention.
Charles Joseph "Charlie" Pappert Sr. 90, Clyde, MO
Name:Charles Joseph "Charlie" Pappert, Sr. Location:St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Junction, MO. Visitation Location:At the church. Visitation Start:Rosary at 5:30 PM, Visitation starts at 6:00 PM. Visitation End:8:00 PM. Memorials:St. Columba Catholic Church, 311 Roosevelt St, Conception Junction, MO 64434. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:St. Columba Cemetery, Conception,...
Everly Brothers mural erected along Highway 2
(Shenandoah) -- Another tribute to the Everly Brothers is now located along a KMAland highway. Work commenced Wednesday on the construction of a giant mural bearing Don and Phil Everly's likenesses on Highway 2, about a mile-and-a-half east of Shenandoah near the Southwest Regional Water Association's tower. Officials with the Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association spearheaded the project, designed to alert tourists of the Everly Brothers Childhood Home located on West Sheridan Avenue next to the Greater Shenandoah Historical Museum. SCIA officials launched a fundraising drive earlier this year to secure California artist John Cerney's services in creating the mural. Cerney tells KMA News the mural is aimed at motorists who may not know of Everlys' rich history, and how the duo parlayed performances as young children on KMA in the 1940's to music superstardom as rock and roll pioneers in the 1950's and '60's.
Bernadine Hoose, 76, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Kansas City man hurt in Nodaway County wreck
(Conception Junction) -- One person was hospitalized following a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County early Tuesday evening. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred approximately one-and-a-half miles northwest of Conception Junction shortly after 6:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 43-year-old Robert McNutt of Kansas City, Missouri was southbound on Mint Road when it failed to negotiate a turn at the intersection with 300th Street. The vehicle exited the east side of the road, then traveled across 300th Street. The SUV then struck a ditch on the south side of the street before coming to rest in a corn field on its wheels facing southeast.
KMAland Golf (8/30): Nebraska City girls go 5th in Waverly, Auburn downs Syracuse
(KMAland) -- The Nebraska City girls took fifth in Waverly, several MRC teams competed in Fort Dodge and Auburn was a winner over Syracuse in KMAland golf on Tuesday. Bishop Heelan Catholic was the high area finisher at the Fort Dodge Invitational, finishing with a 319 in eighth place. Sergeant Bluff-Luton took ninth with a 325, LeMars had a 333 in 11th, Sioux City East was 13th with a 346 and Sioux City North came in 14th with a 350.
KMAland Softball (8/30): North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood all winners
(KMAland) -- North Andrew, Maryville, Plattsmouth and Ashland-Greenwood nabbed wins in KMAland softball on Tuesday. Check out the full rundown below. Boswell had two of Northeast Nodaway’s four hits in the loss. Hailey DeFreece through six innings, struck out 10 and gave up five unearned runs. North Andrew 13...
Clarinda man booked on Mills County drug charges
(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces drug charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Cole Joseph Nothwehr of Clarinda was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance and two counts of unlawful possession of prescription drugs. The suspect was arrested on Highway 34 shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Year 9 of Southwest Valley sharing underway
(Corning/Villisca) -- It's one of the success stories of school sharing in KMAland. With last week's opening of the 2022-23 school year last week, whole grade sharing between the Southwest Valley schools entered its ninth year. Under the present agreement, middle school students attend classes in Villisca, while high school students are based in Corning. Each district operates its own elementary school, and the athletic teams compete as the Southwest Valley Timberwolves. Chris Fenster is in his fifth year as superintendent of both districts. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Fenster says the districts' students and communities made sharing a successful venture since 2014.
Shenandoah Music Association plans 75th season
(Shenandoah) -- It's perhaps the longest-running concert series in KMAland. And, the Shenandoah Music Association has a full schedule planned for a milestone season. A full slate of performances is planned for the association's 75th season, beginning with a tribute to "Lennon and McCartney" September 19th at 7:30 p.m. at the Gladys Wirsig Jones Auditorium. Dean Adkins and Sue Hanna are SMA board members. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" Monday morning, Adkins says musicians Jim Witter and Ian Tanner offer a salute to some of the greatest duos in music history--including John Lennon and Paul McCartney.
Sidney woman booked on several charges
(Sidney) -- A Sidney woman faces a bevy of charges following her arrest last Tuesday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Danielle Casey was arrested after deputies were called to the 200 block of Park Street in Hamburg around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Authorities say the caller advised the female suspect -- later identified as Casey -- fled the residence and left her eight-year-old child at the scene. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says Casey returned to the scene and allege she had entered three buildings left unoccupied due to natural disaster and attempted to steal items. Authorities say Casey was also found in possession of both methamphetamine and marijuana, and had the eight-year-old child in her care during the crimes.
Bellevue woman booked for drug offense
(Glenwood) -- A Bellevue woman faces charges following her weekend arrest. The Glenwood Police Department says 36-year-old Michelle Taylor-Kruntorad was arrested Saturday for possession of a controlled substance. Taylor-Kruntorad was taken to the Mills County Jail and later released after posting $1,000 cash or surety bond.
A's Kraft, Walsh collect top MINK League honors
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda A's standouts Will Walsh and Brian Kraft have collected MINK League yearly accolades. Walsh was named the MINK League Player of the Year while Kraft claimed Pitcher of the Year honors. Walsh hit .331 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 48 RBIs while Kraft posted a...
Carter Lake woman faces multiple charges
(Glenwood) -- A Carter Lake woman faces charges following her arrest in Glenwood. The Glenwood Police Department says 26-year-old Alesha Young was arrested Tuesday for driving while barred, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Young was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $3,300...
