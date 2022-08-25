(Sidney) -- A Sidney woman faces a bevy of charges following her arrest last Tuesday. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Danielle Casey was arrested after deputies were called to the 200 block of Park Street in Hamburg around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a burglary in progress. Authorities say the caller advised the female suspect -- later identified as Casey -- fled the residence and left her eight-year-old child at the scene. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says Casey returned to the scene and allege she had entered three buildings left unoccupied due to natural disaster and attempted to steal items. Authorities say Casey was also found in possession of both methamphetamine and marijuana, and had the eight-year-old child in her care during the crimes.

