2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 Adds Standard AWD
As Ford Authority reported back in April, a large percentage of Ford Mustang Mach-E buyers have opted for all-wheel drive over rear-wheel drive thus far – to the tune of 72 percent. That’s a big part of the reason why FoMoCo decided to add all-wheel drive as an option for the 2022 Mach-E California Route 1 Edition, which was previously only available in rear-wheel drive configuration. However, it seems as if customer demand for the rear-wheel drive model has waned, prompting Ford to drop it altogether in the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Wants Your Ford Mustang Questions
Back in May, Ford CEO Jim Farley began hosting a new podcast on Spotify dubbed Drive, in which he interviews a host of celebrities, fellow executives, royals, professional athletes, and race car drivers as he seeks to find out what “drives” each of these folks to be successful in life. Now, with the next-generation S650 Ford Mustang set to debut next month at a special Detroit Auto Show event called “The Stampede,” Jim Farley is also asking fans to submit their questions regarding the new pony car, which he will answer on a special upcoming episode of Drive.
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Has Started To Arrive At Dealers
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed back in January as an even more off-road-capable version of the already off-road capable Ford Bronco, a high-performance SUV that quickly sold out for the 2022 model year amid high demand. Since then, the Bronco Raptor has earned universally positive reviews for its incredible capability, though the public has yet to enjoy the impressive upgrades it presents over a Sasquatch Package-equipped Bronco. That is about to happen, however, as Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine revealed via Twitter that the 2022 Ford Bronco is shipping and arriving at dealers as we speak.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Estimated Delivery Times Revealed
Details outlining changes for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E were released by the automaker itself just last week, a list of updates that is highlighted by some substantial price increases for the EV crossover across the board. Now, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E build and price configurator is also live at FoMoCo’s official site, and it lists the estimated delivery times for each model, giving us even more insight into the Mach-E as it enters its third year of production.
2023 Ford Edge Titanium Gains Standard ActiveX Seating
In recent years, Ford has been adding ActiveX seats to a variety of vehicles, including the Ford EcoSport, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, and Ford Mustang, to name a few. ActiveX is a high-end synthetic material that retains a premium look and feel with more durability and stain resistance than traditional leather. Ford also says that ActiveX is easier to clean, and it contains no animal-based material. Lincoln is gaining a new material dubbed Dura-Touch, which is somewhat similar. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Edge Titanium is also adding standard ActiveX seating, with a bit of a twist.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says EV Strategy Will Keep Relying On Conquests
Ford has posted some strong conquest figures in recent months, with over 70 percent of its EV buyers in June coming from other brands, while both the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning have attracted non-Blue Oval customers in large quantities since their respective launches. The automaker’s newer ICE models have also proven to be awfully attractive to owners of other brands, as the Ford Bronco, Ford Bronco Sport, and Ford Maverick – along with the Mach-E – combined to conquest from competitive vehicles at a rate of 62 percent in March. Thus, it’s no surprise to learn that Ford CEO Jim Farley is keen to keep that trend going moving forward.
2022 Ford Explorer AEB System Rated Basic For Night Time Performance
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) is in the midst of making a number of changes to its testing protocols as it aims to improve its Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) standards and begin assigning official ratings to partially autonomous systems like BlueCruise. This has led to many models performing poorly on revised IIHS tests recently, but that isn’t true of the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, which received a top ranking of “superior” for the performance of its AEB system at night recently. However, the 2022 Ford Explorer didn’t fare quite well, instead earning a ranking of “basic” in that same category.
Next-Generation Gasoline Ford Explorer Will Likely Debut In 2026
The Ford Explorer was treated to a full redesign for the 2020 model year, ushering in a new era for the long-running model. In the meantime, China’s version of the Explorer recently underwent a refresh, while the North American crossover received a few changes for 2022 and will carry over into the 2023 model year mostly unchanged. The Ford Explorer is set to receive a refresh for the 2024 model year, though the next-generation ICE-powered model will likely follow in 2026, according to Automotive News.
Ford Thunderbird Comparison Pits First Generation Against Last: Video
The Ford Thunderbird originally launched back in 1955 as a sporty, two-seat convertible marketed as an upscale rival to the Chevy Corvette. That didn’t last long, however, as the T-Bird grew to add a a second row of seating in 1958 and wound up lasting a total of 10 generations before it was discontinued and brought back once again as a retro two-seat convertible in 2002 before it bowed for the second time following the 2005 model year, though that last model initially garnered quite a bit of praise from the press.
Ford Credit Will Not Reorganize Around Ford Blue Or Model e
Back in March, Ford announced that it will be splitting into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs. As part of this major change, the automaker is putting an emphasis on improving quality and also asking its dealers to specialize in one particular area as soon as next year. That led some to wonder if The Blue Oval’s financing arm – Ford Credit – would also be reorganizing around Ford Blue or Model e, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at all.
Ford Model E Trademark Filing Suggests New Branding For EV Lineup
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark “Ford Model E” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed under the serial number 021023026036038, this application contains the goods and services description of “motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles in the nature of automobiles, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and their structural parts.”
Lincoln Navigator One Revealed As Ultra-Luxurious SUV For China
After eight years in that particular market, Lincoln finally found its footing in China last year, appealing to younger buyers and outpacing U.S. sales for the very first time. Much of this can be attributed to a bevy of new products including the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Aviator and the all-new Lincoln Zephyr, the latter of which was designed specifically for the Chinese market. Now, roughly a year after the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator debuted in the U.S., Ford’s China division has revealed the Lincoln Navigator One, a more luxurious variant of the already luxurious SUV.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Cruiser Joins Dearborn Police Fleet
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has already proven to be a popular battery electric vehicle for some law enforcement fleets, despite the fact that an official pursuit rated model doesn’t exist yet. As Ford Authority previously reported, the EV joined the Repentigny Police Department in Quebec as the department’s first electric vehicle, thanks to modifications to bring it up to speed. More recently, the Mustang Mach-E was spotted serving as a vehicle for the FBI, sporting a special livery to denote its status as an FBI-owned vehicle. Now, the crossover EV will patrol the streets The Blue Oval’s hometown of Dearborn, Michigan, per Press & Guide.
S650 Ford Mustang Hybrid Variant Canceled: Report
As Ford Authority reported last October, the all-new, next-generation S650 Ford Mustang was previously expected to launch with hybrid variants of both the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 5.0L V8 Coyote powerplants, which didn’t come as a huge surprise given the automaker’s big electrification push. However, as Ford Authority reported in April, these S650 Ford Mustang hybrid variants won’t be available when the new pony car launches, as the car will instead debut with carryover versions of those two engines. Now, according to Automotive News, the S650 Ford Mustang hybrid variants have been canceled altogether.
Patent Filings Suggest Ford Pickups Could Get Pivotable Sill Assembly
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pivotable sill assembly for pickups, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 24th, 2021, published on August 25th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0266915. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of pickup bed-related patents over...
Ford Patent Filed For Seatback Supported Airbag System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a seatback supported airbag system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 12th, 2021, published on August 30th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11427150. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a rather large number of airbag-related patents in...
Prototype Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla Intake Manifold Appears To Deliver: Video
Back in 2020, the naturally-aspirated Ford 7.3L V8 Godzilla powerplant was added to the Ford Performance catalog in crate engine form, and just last month, the automaker began selling a complete powertrain package including that particular engine along with the Ford Super Duty 10R140 transmission. Thus far, the Godzilla V8 has proven to be quite the powerhouse, even with modest modifications, though the production powerplant isn’t a great fit in some applications. However, as we learned just last week, Ford has been working on a new intake manifold that aims to rectify that issue, and early testing by YouTuber REVan Evan proves that it’s more than up to the task.
2017-2020 Ford Super Duty Recalled Over Rearview Camera Safety Issue
Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2017-2020 Ford Super Duty pickups due to an issue with rear camera visibility. The defect: in affected vehicles, degradation of the anti-reflective coating on the internal rearview camera lens can lead to a progressively foggy or cloud rear view camera image. The hazards: lack...
1914 Ford Model T Motorhome Up For Auction May Be Last Of Its Kind
These days, camper conversions, roof-top mounted tents, and full-blown campers and motorhomes are all the rage as more and more people are looking to get out and explore the world. However, this trend is nothing new, as RVs have been a thing for well over a century, at the very least. In fact, what is believed to be the very first RV ever built and perhaps the last of its kind – this 1914 Ford Model T motorhome – is still around and kicking, and it’s going up for grabs at Bonham’s upcoming auction at the National Motor Museum in the village of Beaulieu, which is located in the UK.
Details Surrounding New Ford Buyout Plan Being Reviewed By Workers
Ford CEO Jim Farley made it clear some time ago that he believes the automaker is a bit overstaffed, and hinted that cuts were coming. Rumors of pending layoffs followed just a few weeks later, which prompted Farley to address the matter with employees via a video message. Ultimately, The Blue Oval wound up cutting a grand total of 3,000 salaried positions in the U.S., Canada, and India, and as Ford Authority reported last week, details of a Ford buyout plan for those employees were expected to be revealed this week. Now, the Detroit Free Press has indeed reported on those details, as expected.
