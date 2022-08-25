Over the past several months, Ford has been hard at work securing the raw materials it needs to build 600,000 EVs next year and two million annually by 2026 by forging deals with a number of suppliers from around the globe. The automaker is casting a wide net in a world full of supply constraints, even considering vertical integration, while certain locations in the U.S. may also soon be able to provide lithium and other critical materials. Now, Ford is working to overcome yet another obstacle in its quest to expand EV production – speeding up the mining permit process, according to The Detroit News.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO