Details Surrounding New Ford Buyout Plan Being Reviewed By Workers
Ford CEO Jim Farley made it clear some time ago that he believes the automaker is a bit overstaffed, and hinted that cuts were coming. Rumors of pending layoffs followed just a few weeks later, which prompted Farley to address the matter with employees via a video message. Ultimately, The Blue Oval wound up cutting a grand total of 3,000 salaried positions in the U.S., Canada, and India, and as Ford Authority reported last week, details of a Ford buyout plan for those employees were expected to be revealed this week. Now, the Detroit Free Press has indeed reported on those details, as expected.
Patent Filings Suggest Ford Pickups Could Get Pivotable Sill Assembly
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pivotable sill assembly for pickups, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 24th, 2021, published on August 25th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0266915. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a number of pickup bed-related patents over...
Ford Lobbying Federal Government To Speed Up Mining Permit Process
Over the past several months, Ford has been hard at work securing the raw materials it needs to build 600,000 EVs next year and two million annually by 2026 by forging deals with a number of suppliers from around the globe. The automaker is casting a wide net in a world full of supply constraints, even considering vertical integration, while certain locations in the U.S. may also soon be able to provide lithium and other critical materials. Now, Ford is working to overcome yet another obstacle in its quest to expand EV production – speeding up the mining permit process, according to The Detroit News.
Ford Model E Trademark Filing Suggests New Branding For EV Lineup
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark “Ford Model E” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Ford Authority has learned. Filed under the serial number 021023026036038, this application contains the goods and services description of “motor vehicles, namely, automobiles, pick-up trucks, electric vehicles in the nature of automobiles, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and their structural parts.”
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 Adds Standard AWD
As Ford Authority reported back in April, a large percentage of Ford Mustang Mach-E buyers have opted for all-wheel drive over rear-wheel drive thus far – to the tune of 72 percent. That’s a big part of the reason why FoMoCo decided to add all-wheel drive as an option for the 2022 Mach-E California Route 1 Edition, which was previously only available in rear-wheel drive configuration. However, it seems as if customer demand for the rear-wheel drive model has waned, prompting Ford to drop it altogether in the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1.
Ford CEO Jim Farley Wants Your Ford Mustang Questions
Back in May, Ford CEO Jim Farley began hosting a new podcast on Spotify dubbed Drive, in which he interviews a host of celebrities, fellow executives, royals, professional athletes, and race car drivers as he seeks to find out what “drives” each of these folks to be successful in life. Now, with the next-generation S650 Ford Mustang set to debut next month at a special Detroit Auto Show event called “The Stampede,” Jim Farley is also asking fans to submit their questions regarding the new pony car, which he will answer on a special upcoming episode of Drive.
Ford E-Transit Vans To Deliver Mail For North Carolina
The Ford E-Transit quickly took the sales lead in the admittedly small EV van segment earlier this year, and it hasn’t looked back since. Since its launch, a number of entities have placed orders for the new E-Transit, including UK-based delivery company DPD, Frito Lay, Penske Truck Leasing, Michigan State University, and FedEx, while the van is also participating in a sustainable delivery pilot program in partnership with the City of London Corporation and DHL Supply Chain in the UK. Now, the Ford E-Transit will be used for state mail delivery in North Carolina as well.
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Estimated Delivery Times Revealed
Details outlining changes for the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E were released by the automaker itself just last week, a list of updates that is highlighted by some substantial price increases for the EV crossover across the board. Now, the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E build and price configurator is also live at FoMoCo’s official site, and it lists the estimated delivery times for each model, giving us even more insight into the Mach-E as it enters its third year of production.
Ford Credit Will Not Reorganize Around Ford Blue Or Model e
Back in March, Ford announced that it will be splitting into two distinct entities – Ford Blue for ICE vehicles, and Model e for EVs. As part of this major change, the automaker is putting an emphasis on improving quality and also asking its dealers to specialize in one particular area as soon as next year. That led some to wonder if The Blue Oval’s financing arm – Ford Credit – would also be reorganizing around Ford Blue or Model e, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at all.
Ford Patent Filed For More Complex Pet Restraint System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a more evolved kind of pet restraint system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on October 23rd, 2020, published on August 30th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11425886. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed quite a few pet-related patents...
Ford Pro Tool Tracking Tech May One Day Help Companies Save Money
Ford has explored a variety of ways to detect and track various objects in recent months, filing patents for both a luggage tracking system and a way to detect hidden cameras and other devices inside of vehicles. Now, a new Ford Pro tracking tool has been revealed in Germany that could help fleet owners keep tabs on their pricey tools and prevent them from being lost or stolen from the job site.
Next-Generation Gasoline Ford Explorer Will Likely Debut In 2026
The Ford Explorer was treated to a full redesign for the 2020 model year, ushering in a new era for the long-running model. In the meantime, China’s version of the Explorer recently underwent a refresh, while the North American crossover received a few changes for 2022 and will carry over into the 2023 model year mostly unchanged. The Ford Explorer is set to receive a refresh for the 2024 model year, though the next-generation ICE-powered model will likely follow in 2026, according to Automotive News.
2023 Ford Edge Titanium Gains Standard ActiveX Seating
In recent years, Ford has been adding ActiveX seats to a variety of vehicles, including the Ford EcoSport, Ford Edge, Ford Explorer, Ford Escape, and Ford Mustang, to name a few. ActiveX is a high-end synthetic material that retains a premium look and feel with more durability and stain resistance than traditional leather. Ford also says that ActiveX is easier to clean, and it contains no animal-based material. Lincoln is gaining a new material dubbed Dura-Touch, which is somewhat similar. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that the 2023 Ford Edge Titanium is also adding standard ActiveX seating, with a bit of a twist.
Ford Patent Filed For Seatback Supported Airbag System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a seatback supported airbag system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on July 12th, 2021, published on August 30th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11427150. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed a rather large number of airbag-related patents in...
Ford CEO Jim Farley Says EV Strategy Will Keep Relying On Conquests
Ford has posted some strong conquest figures in recent months, with over 70 percent of its EV buyers in June coming from other brands, while both the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Ford F-150 Lightning have attracted non-Blue Oval customers in large quantities since their respective launches. The automaker’s newer ICE models have also proven to be awfully attractive to owners of other brands, as the Ford Bronco, Ford Bronco Sport, and Ford Maverick – along with the Mach-E – combined to conquest from competitive vehicles at a rate of 62 percent in March. Thus, it’s no surprise to learn that Ford CEO Jim Farley is keen to keep that trend going moving forward.
Lincoln Brand Loyalty Ranked Fourth In Luxury Segment For June 2022
Lincoln has produced some mixed results in recent studies, ranking third among all luxury brands in terms of affordability and first in driving comfort in Kelly Blue Book’s most recent Brand Watch report, second in brand loyalty according to IHS Markit, and near the bottom of KBB’s brand consideration list, while the Lincoln Nautilus landed among the top 10 models with the highest brand loyalty. As Ford Authority reported yesterday, Lincoln brand loyalty declined by 9.3 percent between June 2019 to June 2022, though the luxury brand still ranked fourth in its segment in that regard in June 2022, according to new data from S&P Global.
Lincoln Navigator One Revealed As Ultra-Luxurious SUV For China
After eight years in that particular market, Lincoln finally found its footing in China last year, appealing to younger buyers and outpacing U.S. sales for the very first time. Much of this can be attributed to a bevy of new products including the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Aviator and the all-new Lincoln Zephyr, the latter of which was designed specifically for the Chinese market. Now, roughly a year after the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator debuted in the U.S., Ford’s China division has revealed the Lincoln Navigator One, a more luxurious variant of the already luxurious SUV.
2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition
The Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition is a special edition of Ford’s second-generation exotic super car meant to honor Alan Mann Racing’s 1966 Ford GT lightweight experimental prototypes. In 1965-1966, Alan Mann Racing built two lightweight aluminum-bodied prototypes based on the Mk I GT40, one of which...
With Scott Morrison gone, Sussan Ley has taken up the task of baseless EV bashing
Once upon a time in the former Morrison government, policies to promote electric cars were going to “end the weekend”, while the vehicles themselves wouldn’t be able to tow your boat or trailer. Now in opposition and with Scott Morrison consigned to the backbench, the Liberal party’s...
