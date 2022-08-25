If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s (almost) time to say “goodbye” to summer and welcome in fall. With the changing of seasons means it’s time to switch up your skincare. A good start is putting away your lightweight formulas and swapping ones that offer more hydration to combat the upcoming chilly weather. Amazon shoppers swear that this serum is a staple you have to add to your skincare routine.

