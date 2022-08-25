Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Death of prominent Russian conductor, 80
The death has been announced of Alexander Skulsky, music director of the Nizhny-Novgorod Philharmonic and head of conducting at the city’s conservatoire where he was an early influence on the young local pianist Daniil Trifonov. Skulsky regularly appeared as guest conductor with leading orchestra in Moscow and St Petersburg.
Slipped Disc
Anna Netrebko is heckled in Cologne
The Russian soprano faced noisy demonstrations around her touring recital in the German city on Monday night. Some protesters shouted ‘there is blood on your hands!’. The Ukrainian consul-general called her presence a ‘bad sign for thousands of Ukrainians who have fled to Cologne’.
Slipped Disc
Maestro move: Prague hires Ukraine chief
The Ukrainian conductor Andriy Yurkevych has been named music director of the State Opera in Prague. Yurkevych, resident conductor of the Lviv National Opera, lives in Italy. He replaces Karl-Heinz Steffens.
Alec Baldwin is sued for $25million by family of Marine killed in Kabul after publicly shaming the fallen soldier's sister on Instagram because she attended the Capitol riot
Alec Baldwin is being sued by the family of a Marine called at Kabul Airport on Afghanistan last year after publicly shaming his sister for attending the Capitol riot. It is the third time the family of Rylee McCollum, the fallen soldier, has attempted to take action against the star. Previous attempts have been dismissed due to errors in the filing process.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
Met loses a star soprano
The Dutch star Eva Maria Westbroek has pulled out of the title role in the upcoming Shostakovich Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk, which opens on September 29. She is replaced by the Russian soprano Svetlana Sozdatelev, a Met debutant.
Slipped Disc
Glenn Gould turns 90
It hardly seems possible he has been gone so long or remained so youthful in our minds. The Canadian icon would have turned 90 on September 25. He died on October 4, 1982, aged just 50. His native Toronto is putting on a week of events.
Slipped Disc
At Bayreuth, Brünnhilde gives one finger to the booing audience
At last night’s final curtain calls for the end of the current Ring cycle, the Swedish soprano Irene Theorin was seen giving a one-finger salute to the audience, which was booing the cack-handed production. The gesture may mean something different in Swedish. One hopes. UPDATE: Barbara Roeder writes: First...
Slipped Disc
Tongue-twister of the day
An artists agency informs us that its violinist Giovanni Guzzo is now Professor in Graz.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slipped Disc
Breaking: Barenboim quits Berlin Ring. Thielemann takes over
The Staatsoper under den linen has just posted that Daniel Barenboim is too unwell to conduct next month’s Ring cycle. His replacement will be Christian Thieleman, with whom Barenboim once clashed over allegations of anti-semitic remarks, which Thielemann denied. The pair have since apparently been reconciled. Here’s the statement:...
Slipped Disc
How Mikhail Gorbachev discovered Gustav Mahler
In August 1991, while being held hostage by insurgent generals in his Crimean dacha, the Russian leader came close to despair. His wife Raisa was locked in another room, suffering a hypertension attack. He was refused all contact with the outside world unless he agreed to resign. Gorbachev walked round...
Slipped Disc
Schenker, race and culture: the next chapter
Georg Olms Verlag has just published Barry Wiener’s article ‘Race, Nation and the Jewish Identity’ in New Horizons in Schenkerian Research, edited by Allen Cadwallader, Karen M. Bottge, & Oliver Schwab-Felisch. This article places Schenker’s thought in the context of being a Jewish academic in Austria between the wars.
Slipped Disc
Pianists mourn ‘Miss Olga’
Olga Radosavljevich, who taught piano for 59 years at the Cleveland Institute of Music, has died at the age of 84. Known to one and all as Miss Olga, she came to Cleveland from Serbia in 1956 to study with Arthur Loesser in 1956. Three years later she was accepted into Rosina Lhévinne’s studio at Juilliard. But her parents were in Cleveland and that’s where she returned to teach and raise a family of her own. Miss Olga retired from CIM in 2019.
Slipped Disc
Salzburg hits 96% attendance
The festival has turned in a dazzling result for this summer – a near-record attendance and 31.1 million euros at the box-office. The alltime record attendance is 97%. ‘This summer has also shown in the most beautiful way that nuances are possible in art, that it is art that contributes to the refinement of thinking,’ said artistic director Markus Hinterhäuser (pic), more than a little elliptically.
Comments / 0