Olga Radosavljevich, who taught piano for 59 years at the Cleveland Institute of Music, has died at the age of 84. Known to one and all as Miss Olga, she came to Cleveland from Serbia in 1956 to study with Arthur Loesser in 1956. Three years later she was accepted into Rosina Lhévinne’s studio at Juilliard. But her parents were in Cleveland and that’s where she returned to teach and raise a family of her own. Miss Olga retired from CIM in 2019.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO