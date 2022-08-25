ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YWCA offers free home visits to families with young children

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

Through a program called “baby talk,” the YWCA will provide home visit services to families with children up to age five, the organization announced on Thursday.

During the monthly home visit, a YWCA outreach specialist will provide children’s activities, education bags, and screening assessments as needed. The program helps families gain knowledge and resources to support their children’s development, the organization said.

Baby talk was created through the organization’s Child Care Resource and Referral Department and open enrollment begins on Sept. 1. Register for the free program here .

For further information contact YWCA parent outreach specialist Nyree Haney at 419-255-5519.

