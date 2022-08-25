Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sandiegomagazine.com
FIRST LOOK: Marisi
Well, well, well. It’s a pretty house for some pretty (“extremely” also works) talented food and drink people. Marisi is finally opening this week in La Jolla. And filmmaker Jeremy Sazon got the first look inside. Culinary director Erik Aronow cooked with Michael Voltaggio (Ink) and Jordan...
sandiegomagazine.com
San Diego's Movers & Shakers in the Art World
The most recent mural to go up in national landmark Chicano Park pays tribute to a major cultural institution of Chicano life: the car club, and the lowriders who created rolling works of art. The five-story mural is dedicated to Brown Image, the shop in Barrio Logan where many clubs workshopped their cars. According to artist Henry Rodriguez, he funded the mural and sketched it out using photos from his family album.
sandiegomagazine.com
CH x SDM Book Club
Books are Airbnbs for your brain. Thanks for wanting to join our literary side hustle: the CH Projects and San Diego Magazine Book Club. It’s a clunky name, but it’s ours. We created this club because we believe in the regenerative power of independent bookstores. And the power of a well-chosen cluster of words to shift whole lives. The club will be based around the books that shaped our own.
sandiegomagazine.com
Review: Wolf in the Woods
This is like when Metallica played with the symphony. Longtime San Diego restaurateur Johnny Rivera is best known for big, loud things. The table-sized breakfasts at Hash House A-Go-Go. The maple-bacon donuts at Great Maple. But Wolf in the Woods is so gentle and soft. Almost lovely. No, not almost. Absolutely lovely.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sandiegomagazine.com
4 Women Shaping San Diego's Art Scene
As a girl walking to school just outside Mexico City, Jessica Berlanga Taylor passed iconic murals by David Alfaro Siquieros. As the new director of UC San Diego’s Stuart Collection, she wants to spark the same sense of awe she felt back then, experiencing world-class art in daily life.
Comments / 0