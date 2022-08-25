Books are Airbnbs for your brain. Thanks for wanting to join our literary side hustle: the CH Projects and San Diego Magazine Book Club. It’s a clunky name, but it’s ours. We created this club because we believe in the regenerative power of independent bookstores. And the power of a well-chosen cluster of words to shift whole lives. The club will be based around the books that shaped our own.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO