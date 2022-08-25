Snoop Dogg Creates New Animated Children’s Series ‘Doggyland’

Snoop Dogg has become quite the entrepreneur over the past few years and now Martha Stewart’s partner-in-crime is looking to enter the world of children’s animation.

Vibe is reporting that the Doggfather has partnered up with Hip Hop Harry creator Claude Brooks and singer-songwriter October London to create his new children’s cartoon series Doggyland and truth be told, we’re interested to see what Snoop has cooked up in his kitchen. While no one would’ve ever imagined the man who “b*tches ain’t sh*t but h*es and tricks” would one day create an animated series for kids, it’s something that the Death Row boss is very proud of at this point in his life.

“As a father, grandfather and longtime youth football coach, it’s always been important to me to build positive and educational environments for all children,” the rapper said in a statement. “We wanted to bring our show to YouTube and YouTube Kids which provides free access to everyone, so all the kids can enjoy it.”

The 50-year-old multi-hyphenate added, “I’ve always wanted to create a kid-friendly series that lets kids be kids and is truly representative of the culture with everything from the music to the characters,” he added. “When I started to build my team, it was only right to partner with Claude, who created the iconic series, ‘Hip Hop Harry,’ which built the blueprint to diverse kids programming, and October London, a talented singer, and writer.”

That’s called growth, people.

Props to Snoop Dogg for taking on such a project and looking to educate the youth in a way that he felt he could.

Check out the first episode to Doggyland – Kids Songs & Nursery Rhymes below and let us know your thoughts on Snoop’s latest venture in the comments section below.

