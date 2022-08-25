Read full article on original website
5 Fun Facts About Pumpkin Spice Latte Hitting Starbucks In Midland Odessa Today!
Well, with all the rain lately, it does feel like fall already here in the Permian Basin! This should help that feeling. The PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE hits Midland Odessa Starbucks today! Check your local favorite store to make sure they are rolling it out. Nationwide, the PUMPKIN is back! And, before you order, here are 5 FUN FACTS you should know about the Pumpkin Latte according to delish.com.
Is There Really a High School in West Texas That Doesn’t Have Prom?
It's true, there is a school in West Texas that does not have Prom, but do not worry for the students, they just have a different name for it. The School would be Midland High School, and their Prom is called Catoico, which stands for the three major commodities of Midland: Cattle, oil, and cotton.
UTPB In Odessa Is Hosting A Sunrise Ceremony Remembering August 31,2019 Mass Shooting
Three years ago on August 31, 2019, everyone in the Permian Basin remembers exactly where they were and exactly what they were doing. On that day a madman opened fire across Odessa leaving eight people losing their lives and 25 wounded. The ages of those lost were from 15-57. Those wounded ranged from a toddler to 3 police officers.
Remembering the Victims of the Midland/Odessa Mass Shooting Three Years Later
Three years ago on August 31, was a day those of us who have lived here will never forget, and we also won't forget the seven victims of that tragic day. According to People, the mass shooting here happened just four weeks after another mass shooting happened at an El Paso Walmart. It was a tragic bookend to a turbulent month in the state of Texas.
Tim Tebow Returns To Permian Basin To Speak In Andrews, Texas!
Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL player, Tim Tebow is set to speak in Andrews, Texas this coming October according to the Andrews County News Facebook. Tim Tebow is set to speak at the Mustang Bowl in Andrews on October 19th. He will be sharing his testimony according to the Andrews County News...
Seize The Deal: Flare Taverna Gift Cards Are Half Off Right Now $50 for $25
I hope you are loving our Seize The Deal promotion. I hope you are getting to enjoy some of your restaurants half off. As we told you on Monday, this week's Seize The Deal is with Flare Taverna in Odessa. Flair Taverna specializes in Italian Cuisine. Always fresh, made to order!
New McDonald’s Building In Odessa Going Up…Opening When?
The construction of the NEW McDonald's on Faudree in Odessa is well underway. When you drive by you can see that the main building construction gives us a good feel for how this NEW Mcdonald'sis going to be laid out at this address. • McDonald's UNDER CONSTRUCTION ON FAUDREE IN...
