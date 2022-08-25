ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
LoneStar 92

5 Fun Facts About Pumpkin Spice Latte Hitting Starbucks In Midland Odessa Today!

Well, with all the rain lately, it does feel like fall already here in the Permian Basin! This should help that feeling. The PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE hits Midland Odessa Starbucks today! Check your local favorite store to make sure they are rolling it out. Nationwide, the PUMPKIN is back! And, before you order, here are 5 FUN FACTS you should know about the Pumpkin Latte according to delish.com.
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Midland, TX
Government
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
County
Midland County, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Midland County, TX
Government
City
Midland, TX
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy