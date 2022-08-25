STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack on a Georgia highway when he fired a gun into a pickup truck was convicted Wednesday of involuntary manslaughter for fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl in the truck’s back seat. The trial jury spared 23-year-old Marc Wilson from a potential life prison sentence by acquitting him of felony murder, the charge prosecutors argued he deserved for killing Haley Hutcheson of Reidsville. Defense attorneys for Wilson of Sharpsburg had insisted during the weeklong trial in Bulloch County Superior Court that he should be acquitted on all charges. They said Wilson was justified to shoot in self-defense when the pickup truck’s driver tried to run Wilson’s car off the road. District Attorney Daphne Totten said the verdict, while not as harsh as prosecutors had sought, showed the jury rejected Wilson’s self-defense claims.

REIDSVILLE, GA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO