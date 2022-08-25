INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was back on the practice field Wednesday, one day after he was activated from the physically unable to perform list. It’s still unclear when the three-time All-Pro will make his season debut. The three-time All-Pro hadn’t practiced since the end of last season. Initially, Leonard was trying to work his way back from an ankle injury that hobbled him each of the past two seasons. Then in June, he had back surgery when doctors thought that would alleviate the pain. Still, he was never far away from football.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO