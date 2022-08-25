Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
WSox manager La Russa out indefinitely with health issue
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue. The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team said he is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.” Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager while La Russa is out. “It’s unbelievably tough,” outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. “We really don’t have much information on what’s going on.”
Little League WS outhits MLB for viewers … again
It’s unfair to compare millionaire baseball players to little-leaguers. But not in the way you think. More people watched the
MLB・
Rays LHP Shane McClanahan to IL with shoulder injury
MIAMI (AP) — The Rays placed ace left-hander Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list because of a left shoulder impingement on Wednesday, a day after he was a late scratch from Tampa Bay’s 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins. McClanahan cut his pregame warmup short Tuesday because of the injury. He later said “something just didn’t feel right.” McClanahan underwent imaging on his shoulder Wednesday, which revealed a “best case scenario,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Cash said McClanahan will get an injection in the shoulder when the team returns to Tampa, and he is optimistic that the injury will not lead to an extended absence.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers game vs Lions has huge ratings for preseason game
The Steelers last game versus the Detroit Lions was the most viewed preseason game since 2013. The game averaged at 5.821 million viewers and peaked at 7.597 million viewers. (Via CBS)
Leonard returns to Colts' practice after being activated
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was back on the practice field Wednesday, one day after he was activated from the physically unable to perform list. It’s still unclear when the three-time All-Pro will make his season debut. The three-time All-Pro hadn’t practiced since the end of last season. Initially, Leonard was trying to work his way back from an ankle injury that hobbled him each of the past two seasons. Then in June, he had back surgery when doctors thought that would alleviate the pain. Still, he was never far away from football.
Comments / 0