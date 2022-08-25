ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSox manager La Russa out indefinitely with health issue

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely because of an unspecified health issue. The 77-year-old La Russa missed Tuesday night’s 9-7 loss to Kansas City on the recommendation of his doctors. The team said he is scheduled to undergo additional testing in Arizona with his personal physicians “over the coming days.” Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting manager while La Russa is out. “It’s unbelievably tough,” outfielder Andrew Vaughn said. “We really don’t have much information on what’s going on.”
Rays LHP Shane McClanahan to IL with shoulder injury

MIAMI (AP) — The Rays placed ace left-hander Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list because of a left shoulder impingement on Wednesday, a day after he was a late scratch from Tampa Bay’s 7-2 win over the Miami Marlins. McClanahan cut his pregame warmup short Tuesday because of the injury. He later said “something just didn’t feel right.” McClanahan underwent imaging on his shoulder Wednesday, which revealed a “best case scenario,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. Cash said McClanahan will get an injection in the shoulder when the team returns to Tampa, and he is optimistic that the injury will not lead to an extended absence.
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Leonard returns to Colts' practice after being activated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was back on the practice field Wednesday, one day after he was activated from the physically unable to perform list. It’s still unclear when the three-time All-Pro will make his season debut. The three-time All-Pro hadn’t practiced since the end of last season. Initially, Leonard was trying to work his way back from an ankle injury that hobbled him each of the past two seasons. Then in June, he had back surgery when doctors thought that would alleviate the pain. Still, he was never far away from football.
