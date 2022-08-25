ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2022 NFL season: Which team will enjoy the biggest turnaround?

While the Los Angeles Rams are coming off the franchise's second Super Bowl victory, there are a number of NFL teams looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2021 campaign. Six teams finished with five or fewer wins last season: the Jaguars, Lions, Jets, Giants, Texans and Panthers. Eight other teams joined them in finishing with records below .500: the Bears, Commanders, Seahawks, Broncos, Falcons, Vikings, Browns and Ravens.
2022 NFL season: Projecting win share leaders on offense and defense

Inspired by the idea of wins above replacement in baseball and real plus-minus in basketball, I created a metric that measures the contribution of each player, position group and side of the ball for every snap in an NFL season. I call it WIN SHARE to reflect the fact that 11 players are working together on the field for each team at any given time, meaning that the "share" part is a really big factor -- and the interconnectedness took a lot of time to model out.
Next Woman Up: Gina Newell, Senior Director of Football Operations for the Detroit Lions

Women are rising up the ranks throughout professional football, earning positions of power in a space that for too long was ruled almost exclusively by men. We're seeing more and more women breaking barriers in the sport, but what are the stories beyond the headlines? Who are the women shaping and influencing the NFL today? Answering those questions is the aim of the Next Woman Up series. While the conversational Q&As are edited and condensed for clarity, this is a forum for impactful women to share experiences in their own words. Without further ado, we introduce:
Ravens sign former Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

The Ravens signed RB Kenyan Drake, his agents said Wednesday, bolstering a position that has been banged up two years in a row prior to the start of the season. Drake, 28, was released by the Raiders last week. He ran for 30 yards on 12 carries and caught five passes for 27 yards in the team's first three preseason games.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. With the 53-man roster deadline set for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Aug. 30, stay updated on all player moves in the NFL roster cuts tracker.
Chiefs releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon ahead of roster deadline

Josh Gordon is the odd man out in Kansas City. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the Chiefs are releasing Gordon, per a source informed of the decision. With the Chiefs adding newcomers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, rookie Skyy Moore and the improved play of Justin Watson, Gordon had an uphill battle to make the K.C. roster from the onset of training camp.
Dolphins place CB Byron Jones on reserve/PUP list to start season

Byron Jones' prolonged stay on the physically unable to perform list will last through the first month of the 2022 season. The Dolphins placed the cornerback on the reserve/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday. The move from the preseason PUP list to reserve/PUP means Jones will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop

The game of football requires contributions from all 11 members on the field, but we know what drives the popularity of the sport: brand-name athletes. The 1990s Dallas Cowboys helped establish the modern concept of triplets -- a star quarterback (Troy Aikman), running back (Emmitt Smith) and receiver (Michael Irvin) comprising a dynamite offensive trio -- and I'm here to keep the tradition alive with my annual ranking for the upcoming season.
'Hard Knocks' Episode 4 recap: Time to show up

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions is starting a tradition that will haunt every penultimate episode to come. Since 2021, teams have been tasked with making their final 53-man roster cuts on the Tuesday following the last preseason game. Since the preseason has been reduced to three games, the news cycle throughout deadline day is filled with spoilers just a few hours before the episode is released.
Move the Sticks: Favorite Week 1 revenge storylines + most intriguing divisions

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys each name what they believe is the most intriguing division ahead of the regular season. Next, the pair break down their favorite Week 1 revenge storylines. To wrap up the show, the duo discuss Geno Smith being named the Seahawks' starting quarterback.
NFL's 'Top 100 Players of 2022': Five things the voters got wrong

For the 12th consecutive year, the NFL's player-voters have cast their ballots, delivered a list of the league's top 100 talents -- and got it all wrong. Well, not all wrong. For every Trevon Diggs over Stefon Diggs (re: wrong), there's All-Life kicker Justin Tucker finally splitting the Top 100 uprights at No. 94. This exercise is all about compromise, and that's OK. Democracy is messy.
Commanders keep rookie RB Brian Robinson on initial 53-man roster

The Washington Commanders kept running back Brian Robinson on the initial 53-man roster to leave their options open with the running back. Robinson was shot twice during an attempted robbery or carjacking on Sunday. The back was released from the hospital on Monday. Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that the...
