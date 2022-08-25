ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Report: Electricity prices rising faster in Oklahoma than any other state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A recent report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration paints a painful picture for Oklahoma. The report reveals that Oklahoma's electricity prices are climbing at the fastest rate in the nation. From June 2021 to June 2022, electricity prices climbed from 7.3 cents per kilowatt hour to 10.87 cents per kilowatt hour across all sectors.
GRDA offers tips for a smart and safe Labor Day weekend

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority is providing tips on how to safely enjoy Labor Day weekend. According to the United State Coast Guard, three quarters of all boating deaths are drownings, and of those deaths 85% were not wearing life jackets. According to a recent...
OHP reminding public to act responsibly this Labor Day Weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With Labor Day weekend approaching, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is wanting to remind citizens to celebrate the long weekend responsibly. During the 2021 Labor Day weekend, there were a total of 479 crashes in the State of Oklahoma, OHP said. Out of these, 11 were fatal, resulting in the deaths of 12 people. OHP said at least two out of the 11 fatal crashes were related to alcohol and drug use.
Oklahoma gets federal grant to plug orphaned wells

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Department of the Interior is giving Oklahoma $25 million to protect communities from hazardous oil and gas wells. An orphaned well is a long-abandoned oil or gas well that hasn’t been permanently plugged. They haven’t been used in years, but they could still be put back into production.
Pike Off OTA group protests outside of Gov. Stitt's fundraising luncheon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Pike Off OTA group continued their fight against the Access Oklahoma Project on Tuesday. Protestors held a rally outside of the Association of Oklahoma General Contractors, where there was a fundraising luncheon for Governor Kevin Stitt. The fundraising luncheon for Stitt was disrupted by...
TUESDAY FORECAST: Hot, partly sunny for Green Country

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tuesday morning will be warm and foggy. There is a chance for a few showers before 7 a.m., but there will be gradual clearing after that. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s. The best news of the day is the wind shift and the humidity will decrease making it feel a little cooler.
How to apply: Student loan forgiveness opens in early October

(WSET) — After the President's announcement on student loan forgiveness, you may be wondering, when and where can I apply for the relief?. Well, Delegate Sam Rasoul, who represents Virginia's 11th district, shared that information on Tuesday to Facebook. Rasoul said the Education Department will release the application for...
VIRGINIA STATE

