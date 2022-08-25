Read full article on original website
Bonner County Daily Bee
Time to save the hill
SANDPONT — If the Pine Streets Woods is the community's playground, then perhaps the historic sled hill is the front door. "The best way to describe it is that it's the homestead of Pine Street Woods, right," Katie Egland Cox, executive director of the Kaniksu Land Trust, said. "At one time the [Weiss] family owned the whole parcel and then when we bought Pine Street Woods, they kept that 48 acres. So it's really the homestead that just so happens to have the most magnificent ski [and] hill and all of Bonner County on it."
Winning $10,000 lottery ticket in Spokane still unclaimed
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you bought a Match 4 Lottery ticket in Spokane recently, you might want to double-check the ticket and turn it in ASAP. Someone bought a lottery ticket with a prize of $10,000. The ticket was bought at the Fred Meyer on Thor Street in Spokane.
Local movie theaters offering $3 tickets for ‘National Cinema Day’
SPOKANE, Wash. – Going to the movies can be expensive, but you’ll be able to get your hands on $3 tickets this week. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced September 3 will be “National Cinema Day.” The day lines up with Labor Day weekend, which is typically one of the slowest weekends...
Air 4 Adventures: Go swimming at Q’emiln Park
POST FALLS, Idaho.–Summer vacation may be coming to an end, but there is still time to enjoy a nice day at the beach. This week’s Air 4 Adventure flies over one of the most popular spots in Post Falls–the swim area and Q’emiln Park. COPYRIGHT 2022...
New bear sighting in north Spokane, not far from previous sighting near school
MEAD, Wash. — Washington Fish and Wildlife officers are working to trap a bear in Fairwood, in north Spokane, on Wednesday morning. The bear was spotted in a tree near the old Fairwood Pool. After an hour high up in the tree, the bear came down on its own. Fish and Wildlife had traps on the ground but the bear avoid them. They are now trying to lure the bear with donuts.
KXLY
Another heat wave to close out August – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon
More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
'I don't feel safe' | Residents of homeless encampment near I-90 react to Trent Shelter opening
SPOKANE, Wash. — After months of discussion, voting and zoning changes, the Trent Avenue homeless shelter is expected to open during the first week of September. However, the residents living at the homeless encampment near I-90 have mixed reactions to the decision. The city of Spokane announced Monday that...
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
North 40 Outfitters relocating, building larger store in Mead
MEAD, Wash. – North 40 Outfitters plans to relocate and construct a larger store in Mead. The new store will be located at the first interchange north of the Newport Highway exit off the to-be-completed North-South Freeway. Developers say the new North 40 will be similar to the one...
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Shoshone News Press
Paving at boat launch to begin next week
CATALDO — Next week, crews from the Coeur d’Alene Work Trust will begin the second phase of a clean-up project near the Cataldo Boat Launch. Under the direction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the first phase of the project work was completed in June — where crews remediated a large section of a field that gets used primarily for parking while people play on the water.
msn.com
Northern Idaho: 4 Best Things to do in Bonners Ferry
Named Idaho’s most friendly town, Bonners Ferry is just 20 or so miles from the Canadian border and surrounded by forest. The quaint town features peaks perfect for hiking and climbing and within it, you will also find waterfalls and biking trails. The Kootenai River meanders right through town which means lots of water activities. As a lover of backcountry adventures, Bonners Ferry makes the perfect base of operations for exploring Northern Idaho. I spent a few days hiking, wildlife spotting and exploring Bonners Ferry. Here are four of the best things to do in this tranquil Northern Idaho town.
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
Spokane SWAT Successfully Arrests Barricaded Subject Following Four Hour Standoff
SPOKANE - On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:20 pm., Spokane Valley Deputies made contact with an adult female victim who was reporting a Domestic Violence No Contact Order (DVOPV) violation. According to a release from the Spokane Valley Police Department, the female victim stated that the suspect, 33-year-old...
Two teens injured in Trent Ave crash have life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two teenage girls have critical, life-threatening injuries from a crash on Trent Ave early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. just east of Sullivan. The Washington State Patrol said the two 17-year-old girls were driving in an SUV when they collided with a dump truck. WSP the SUV was going east and turned left,...
nbcrightnow.com
Four shot, one dead in early morning shooting in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
Spokane Woman Arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance Without a Prescription in Idaho County
IDAHO COUNTY - On Thursday, August 25, 2022, Idaho County deputies received a report of a possible drunk driver heading southbound on Highway 95 from Nez Perce County. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, deputies spotted the vehicle in Idaho County near milepost 247 on Highway 95 and conducted a traffic stop.
