Sandpoint, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Time to save the hill

SANDPONT — If the Pine Streets Woods is the community's playground, then perhaps the historic sled hill is the front door. "The best way to describe it is that it's the homestead of Pine Street Woods, right," Katie Egland Cox, executive director of the Kaniksu Land Trust, said. "At one time the [Weiss] family owned the whole parcel and then when we bought Pine Street Woods, they kept that 48 acres. So it's really the homestead that just so happens to have the most magnificent ski [and] hill and all of Bonner County on it."
KREM2

New bear sighting in north Spokane, not far from previous sighting near school

MEAD, Wash. — Washington Fish and Wildlife officers are working to trap a bear in Fairwood, in north Spokane, on Wednesday morning. The bear was spotted in a tree near the old Fairwood Pool. After an hour high up in the tree, the bear came down on its own. Fish and Wildlife had traps on the ground but the bear avoid them. They are now trying to lure the bear with donuts.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Another heat wave to close out August – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– It was a cool weekend in the Inland Northwest, but the cooler times are just about over. One, perhaps even two heat waves are coming in the next ten days with little room for a cool down to average late August and early September weather. First, enjoy...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Tropical storms and hurricanes may be increasing very soon

More hot weather is expected across the Inland Northwest, especially around the middle of the week, as we’ll likely have more 90-degree plus temperatures. For the summer season, there have been 29 days with highs at or above 90 degrees at Cliff’s station. At the Spokane International Airport, there have also been 29 days with highs in the 90s. Weather stations in the Kellogg area have reported 26 days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees this summer season.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
NEWStalk 870

Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Shoshone News Press

Paving at boat launch to begin next week

CATALDO — Next week, crews from the Coeur d’Alene Work Trust will begin the second phase of a clean-up project near the Cataldo Boat Launch. Under the direction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the first phase of the project work was completed in June — where crews remediated a large section of a field that gets used primarily for parking while people play on the water.
CATALDO, ID
msn.com

Northern Idaho: 4 Best Things to do in Bonners Ferry

Named Idaho’s most friendly town, Bonners Ferry is just 20 or so miles from the Canadian border and surrounded by forest. The quaint town features peaks perfect for hiking and climbing and within it, you will also find waterfalls and biking trails. The Kootenai River meanders right through town which means lots of water activities. As a lover of backcountry adventures, Bonners Ferry makes the perfect base of operations for exploring Northern Idaho. I spent a few days hiking, wildlife spotting and exploring Bonners Ferry. Here are four of the best things to do in this tranquil Northern Idaho town.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Highway 2 road rage shooter at large

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Four shot, one dead in early morning shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
SPOKANE, WA

