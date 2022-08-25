Recall: Trek warns customers to immediately stop riding bikes equipped with the Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars

Trek owners beware.

Trek Bicycle today announced a global recall of the Bontrager Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebar-stem combo and the bikes equipped with them, including all 2022 Speed Concept SLR bikes and all 2021-2022 Emonda SLR bicycles.

Trek is doing so voluntarily and in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an independent agency that promotes consumer product safety by addressing “unreasonable risks” of injury, developing safety standards and conducting research into product-related injuries.

It appears that the carbon base bar and handlebar/stem of this particular model could crack if overloaded, potentially causing riders to lose control of their bicycles and crash.

"Customers should immediately stop using these bicycles or bicycles equipped with the Aeolus RSL VR-C handlebars/stems and contact their local Trek retailer," Trek said in a statement.

If you are the owner of a 2022 Trek Speed Concept SLR bike, an official Trek retailer will install a replacement base bar for free.

For the Trek Emonda SLR bikes and aftermarket Bontrager Aeolus RSL VC-R handlebars/stems, Trek will provide an individual handlebar and stem until an updated handlebar/stem combo is available.

As an extra incentive to bring your bike or bars in for replacement, Trek is also offering a $100 / £100 in-store credit that can be used toward any Trek or Bontrager products through the end of the year.

