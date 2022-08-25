ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

ABC Big 2 News

Familia Fest coming to Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Casa de Amigos is bringing Familia Fest to Midland this September. The 2nd annual community event will take place at 1101 Garden Ln, Midland, TX on September 16, 2022. Casa de Amigos will celebrate “Mexican Independence Day” with their annual Familia Fest! The event will feature HCC Midland Folklorico dancers, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Permian Basin Fair and Expo celebrates 46th year

ODESSA, Texas — The Permian Basin Fair and Expo is returning to the Ector County Coliseum for the 46th year. Featured during the week will be plenty of vendors, carnival rides, an art show, numerous performers, the Miss Permian Fair Pageant and of course plenty of livestock. Each day...
ODESSA, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Five Quick Labor Day Getaways From Midland/Odessa!

We all know Texas is so big you can travel for days and never leave the state, which means there is so much to do, that you don't have to leave the state. I always see people on social media looking for family-friendly adventures to go on right here in our great state. Pick anywhere you want to go in the state and I am about to take you there. Here are some quick getaways you can take from Midland/Odess over the Labor Day holiday weekend:
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Fabulous Women of Odessa creates a network through giving

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Fabulous Women of Odessa hosts monthly events to create networking opportunities, promote small businesses and give back to the community. Leader and organizer, Megan Powell, explained that the organization is driven by “women of all walks of life”. Participants are business owners, work in various career fields, stay at home moms, […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Dog cop returns furry friends to their owner

MIDLAND, Texas — New additions to the paw patrol?. K-9 Resource Officer Oscar Rodriguez discovered two dogs in the MISD parking lot Tuesday. Rodriguez thought they might want to join the team, but it turns out they were simply lost. The canines did have tags on, so Rodriguez was...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Teacher Adoption Program starts again in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Chamber of Commerce's Teacher Adoption Program opened its applications for adopters on Monday. The goal of the program is to provide Midland teachers with a voluntary network of support, care and encouragement from the community. Volunteers, who can be either individuals, groups or families,...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Bar and Grill opens after a year of being part time

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After a year of searching for employees, The Brokenhorn Bar and Grill in Midland is finally able to open full time. Although it is a bar, there are plenty of West Texas activities for everyone. If you ever want to merge a farm and a bar, the...
MIDLAND, TX
tornadopix.com

Why was the Best Western in Midland condemned, and what next

The Best Western and Days Inn hotels in Valley Plaza, 5217 and 5221 Bay City Road, have been condemned by the City of Midland. A letter dated August 25 from Steve Tagglauer in charge of Midland’s main building was provided to hotel owner Bhavin B Patel of SUBH Hospitality, Inc. and LABH Hospitality, Inc. to the Daily News by the city attorney’s office.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Storms damaged businesses, homes and trees in Odessa

The federal government has been quietly constructing new migrant facilities in Pecos. First game of the season Legacy defeats Amarillo 47-21. The Permian Panthers defeated the Abilene Eagles 17-3 on Friday in Abilene.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9’s Pet of the Week

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Dahlia, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Dahlia is a three year old pit bull/terrier mix. The poor girl was found wandering the streets of Midland before she was taken in. She can be a little shy around new...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Monahans Sandhills State Park reopens on August 29

MONAHANS, Texas — Monahans Sandhills State Park has officially reopened after being closed for the past month. The park was closed due to road repairs. The park is open in all areas, except for headquarters and the interpretative trail. These areas are still closed due to renovations and construction. The roads that were being worked on by TxDOT may still be sticky in some spots, so be cautious while driving on them.
MONAHANS, TX
