Amy Swan mama
5d ago
Oh look. Another cardiac event in an extremely healthy person with no mention of the jab.
Ted Talbott
5d ago
Cuffs should be on alot of government officials ,Fauci and Gates ..but when you have a corrupt FBI and one sided government this is what you get ..this is sick and it's going to get bad ,next itll be friends close by ,neighbors people close to us in our community because they were lied to ..mandated or else lose everything..Thank God I could see the scam about two months in
Family devastated as girl, 13, with ‘beautiful soul’ dies after being found unconscious in a car park
THE devastated family of a teen girl who died after being found unconscious in a car park has paid tribute to the "beautiful soul". Chloe Wheatman, 13, was found on Brighton Road in Sutton, Surrey, at around 1am last Friday. She was rushed to hospital but died a short time...
Tragic toddler, 3, dies in 37C car after ‘dad left him to go for drink with his brother’
A THREE-year-old baby died after his dad left him in a 37C car while he went for a drink, according to reports. Sifeddin Malahaji, 34, was devastated when he found his son unresponsive after returning from having a drink with his brother on Monday. He travelled to Adana, Turkey with...
Nurse in L.A. Crash That Killed Six Lost Her Olympian Boyfriend to Motorcycle Crash
The nurse allegedly responsible for the Los Angeles crash on Aug. 4 that killed six, including a baby and a pregnant woman heading to a prenatal checkup, had struggled after her Olympian boyfriend passed away in a high-profile motorcycle accident in 2017, the Daily Mail reports. The 37-year-old ICU nurse, Nicole Linton, had a “profound history” with mental illness, according to her attorneys. Linton, who had allegedly been involved in 13 prior accidents, was known among friends for threatening suicide after bad breakups, according to an anonymous source who spoke with Daily Mail. But the nurse hit a low point after Germaine Mason, the Olympic silver medalist she planned to marry, died in a tragic motorcycle accident in Jamaica after a night out with friend and fellow Olympian Usain Bolt, who was one of the first on the scene after the crash. Linton is accused of causing the explosive pile-up after she blew her Mercedes-Benz through a red light last Thursday at 90mph. She faces six charges of murder.Read it at Daily Mail
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
survivornet.com
Dad, 27, Is Almost Killed In Horrific Crash: It Saved His Life Because His Surgeon Found A Hidden Cancer
Jak Metcalfe, 27, is a cancer survivor. But he credits his survival to the aftermath of a life-changing car crash that not only affected him but also his wife and in-laws. Because a post-accident operation revealed his cancer at an early stage, Jak feels “lucky” to have survived the disease and get married to his wife and have an eight-month-old daughter.
'Nothing short of devastating': Girl, 14, who died after getting into difficulty in Tameside water is identified
A teenage girl who died after getting into difficulty in water in Tameside has been named as Lucy Smith. The 14-year-old's body was recovered from water near Crowswood Drive in Stalybridge after a huge search was launched on Monday night. Specialist search teams from the fire service and Greater Manchester...
We thought our baby boy had sand in his eye when it swelled up on holiday – but real reason was a death sentence
SQUINTING at her young son’s face, mum Jessica Neal knew something wasn’t right. She and husband Lee, 38, had spent a fun day at the beach while on holiday in Wales with eight-month-old Ted, but noticed the area around his eye was faintly swollen. The couple suspected he...
The incredible moment a family who vanished in the outback is FOUND alive after a helicopter spots their car 50km off the road
This is the dramatic moment a family of four was spotted and rescued in the Australian outback after they went missing for 48 hours. Their four-wheel-drive was spotted by helicopter on Tuesday after a multi-agency search was launched when the Queensland family did not arrive at their destination - the small town of Packsaddle in NSW.
Dad claims his son, 6, is being attacked by a 'devil spawn' magpie after it swooped him four times in two days
A magpie swooped on a boy on the Gold Coast four times in two days, while ignoring other people, his father has claimed. Kevin Barnes called the bird the 'devil spawn' after it attacked his six-year-old son Oliver as he rode his bike to the shops on Sunday. In total,...
EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed
A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
Retired doctor was beaten to death by his son who fled mental health unit... as family hits out at time it took to restart his treatment after he stopped taking medication
A retired doctor was beaten to death by his own son an hour after the paranoid schizophrenic escaped from a mental health unit. Daniel Harrison took a taxi to his parents’ country home before attacking father Kim in the kitchen. Dr Harrison, 68, an expert in pulmonary fibrosis, never...
Brit, 34, fighting for life & left in coma after horror hotel balcony plunge while on holiday in Mexico
A BRIT has been left fighting for his life after plunging from a hotel balcony in Cancun, Mexico. The man- believed to be a 34-year-old tourist - is in a coma after suffering severe head injuries following the fall. Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports a man had...
ohmymag.co.uk
Seven dogs were found 'screaming in agony' after they were ‘doused in petrol and set alight'
Seven dogs were kept in the family's kennels when a fire broke out in the middle of the night, ITV reports. A woman was woken up by her daughter-in-law who could hear the pets barking and saw the flames. As they went to investigate they faced a horrendous scene. Dogs...
Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Boy, 12, who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover was celebrating his birthday on the first day of a family holiday, inquest hears
A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard. Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.
Brit woman, 58, killed & her grandson fighting for life after falling from cliff on mobility scooter in Benidorm
A BRITISH woman has died while her grandson has been left fighting for his life after her mobility scooter plunged off a hillside in the Spanish resort of Benidorm. The 58-year-old reportedly drove the "motorised chair" over the cliff edge in the Serra Gelada Natural Park in Benidorm, Spain. Her...
Boy died in fall from White Cliffs of Dover on 12th birthday, inquest told
A boy who fell to his death from the White Cliffs of Dover had been celebrating his 12th birthday on the first day of a family holiday, an inquest has heard.Mati Urb was visiting Kent with his parents and two siblings during the Easter school holidays, and their first day coincided with his birthday on April 4 2022.The Estonian nationals moved to London in 2021 and had hired a campervan to take a trip around the south coast of England.However, during a clifftop walk along the East Langdon cliffs in Dover, Mati’s parents lost sight of him and started to...
Pictured: Dog which 'viciously attacked a four-year-old boy and left him with significant injuries to his head and face'
The first picture of the dog that is believed to have viciously attacked a four-year-old boy in Liverpool at the weekend has emerged. Officers were called to Wellesbourne Place in Norris Green at around 7pm on Saturday, August 13 to reports of a dog attack, according to Merseyside police. The...
Body of ‘hero’ Brit dad, 51, who dived into lake to rescue son on Italy holiday found after more than three weeks
THE body of a "hero" Brit dad who dived into a lake to save his son has been found more than three weeks after he vanished. Aran Chada, 51, leapt into the water in Italy's Lake Garda after spotting his teenage lad in trouble swimming on July 22. His family...
