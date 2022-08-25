ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should Spanking Make A Comeback In Arkansas Schools?

I saw a story that got my attention schools in Missouri are bringing back spanking. So the question is should they bring back spanking in Arkansas Schools?. This story made national news when a school in Missouri is bringing back spanking. ABC News had this to say about the controversy:
Who Says Arkansas Is One Of The Worst States To Live In?

First off let me say this, I don't think that's true... But when I started pouring through the data to determine how the researchers came to the conclusions below, there seems to be a pattern that emerges, most of these "experts" have probably never even set foot in some of the states they're ranking. And their version of "quality of life" just might be way different than yours and mine.
'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
Play Some Bunco For A Great Cause September 27

"Friends For A Cause" in Texarkana will have a Bunco tournament at Silver Star Smokehouse in Texarkana. This great fundraiser will take place on September 27 and will begin at 6 pm. The tournament will have a great theme in that all participants must show their school spirit. From Texas High Tigers to Arkansas High Razorbacks, PLeasasnt Grove Hawks, and Liberty Eylau Leopards get your best school spirit stuff ready for this tournament.
Congratulations to The 2022 Academic All-Star at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope Texarkana has announced the 2022 Academic All-Star. Congratulations to Allison Bonner from Prescott, Arkansas. Allison has already been awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship. She also serves as a Senator-At-Large in the Student Government Association. She is also a Campus Crusade for Christ member. Eventually, Allison...
Sonja Hubbard named to Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors

Magnolia, AR (August 29, 2022) – The Farmers Bank & Trust Board of Directors recently announced the addition of Sonja Hubbard as a Director. In addition, Mrs. Hubbard will serve as the Audit committee chair for the Bank. While Farmers Bank is majority female-owned, Sonja will be the first female to serve on the Board of Directors.
State Fair of Texas Announces ‘Big Tex Choice Award' Winners

BEST TASTE — SAVORY. Fried Charcuterie Board by Tami Nevin-Mayes and Josey Mayes. Following the layout of the trendy party plate, the Fried Charcuterie Board is a combination of mozzarella cheese, salami and green apples tossed in olive oil, Italian herbs and balsamic. It is then wrapped and fried in wonton wrapping. Finally, the fried creation is topped with creamy goat cheese and hot honey.
One Of The Craziest Composers Ever Was From Texarkana

Texarkana College and the Texarkana Museum Systems Presents "The Nancarrow New Music Symposium" at the Stillwell Humanities Building in Texarkana. The symposium will take place on September 8th at 6:30 pm at the Stillwell Humanities Building at Texarkana College 2500 North Robison Road in Texarkana. This is what the museum systems had to say about this truly unique composer:
Escaped inmate from Cass County captured in Louisiana after chase

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Kilgore College’s new mascots Ace and Hannah. They went through a selection process and were awarded two year scholarships to Kilgore College. In return they will be making many appearances at other events in addition to games. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara spoke with...
Matthew Edgar now listed as one of Texas’ 10 most wanted fugitives

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - The case of a man who disappeared during his own murder trial in east Texas is now getting national attention. The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook on Aug. 25 thanking the producers and crew of the show, In Pursuit with John Walsh. The sheriff’s office says the show recently broadcast a short segment about Matthew Edgar, who was convicted of murder, then failed to show up for the third day of his murder trial. The Hemphill man was convicted of killing his girlfriend, Livye Lewis, back in October of 2020.
Man wanted for shooting at Texarkana Walmart Neighborhood Market arrested in Okla.

BETHANY, Okla. (KSLA) - The suspect wanted for a shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Texarkana, Texas has been arrested in Bethany, Okla., according to law enforcement officials. Zachariah Larry was arrested Tuesday, Aug. 29. Larry and his girlfriend, Kaylynn Daniels, were arrested Monday after...
The 5 Smallest Towns In Texas – Could You Live This Remote?

Let me say this upfront, I like where I live. Texarkana may not be centrally located within my state but it's in a spot where some beautiful parts of our country are just not very far away. So, the question came up, how small could you get, town-wise? Personally, I think I'm there. But the urge to get small strikes a note with a lot of people. So, other than a piece of land all by yourself, here are the "5 smallest towns in Texas."
Community Policy