2022 Will County Fair from 8/24 to 8/28Adrian HolmanPeotone, IL
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next monthKristen WaltersCalumet Park, IL
Frankfort Township Career Fair on 8/17Adrian HolmanFrankfort, IL
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valparaiso moving forward with funding arrangements for sports complex
Valparaiso is moving ahead with efforts to get READI funds for its new 248-acre park. The board of works last week agreed to let city development director George Douglas submit the necessary grant paperwork to the Northwest Indiana Forum. "We've received, sort of, preliminary approval on a $4.7 million grant,...
goportageindians.com
Boys Varsity Football falls to Penn 31 – 6
The Indians were defeated by Penn on Friday night 31-6. Colton Wilkie scored the lone Portage touchdown. The offense was led by Wilkie who rushed for 80 yards. The defense was lead by D’Juan Washington, Michael Dzyacky and Adam Korba for tackles. The Indians take on Lake Central at home this Friday.
Strong, damaging winds 80 mph or higher are possible with this storm …Severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Will, Kankakee counties in Illinois and Newton, Porter, Jasper, and Lake counties in northwest Indiana through 2:00 pm CDT
BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 117 PM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN NEWTON COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... SOUTHWESTERN PORTER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... NORTHWESTERN JASPER COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN INDIANA... * UNTIL 200 PM CDT. * AT 117 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR PEOTONE, MOVING EAST AT 55 MPH. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR BEECHER, PEOTONE, GRANT PARK, AND LOWELL. HAZARD...80 MPH WIND GUSTS AND NICKEL SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE HEAVILY DAMAGED. EXPECT CONSIDERABLE DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXTENSIVE TREE DAMAGE AND POWER OUTAGES ARE LIKELY. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MERRILLVILLE, VALPARAISO, SCHERERVILLE, CROWN POINT, PARK FOREST, CEDAR LAKE, STEGER, LOWELL, MANTENO, PEOTONE, DEMOTTE, HEBRON, MOMENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, ST. JOHN, CRETE, UNIVERSITY PARK, LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS, MONEE AND WINFIELD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 319 AND 337. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 227 AND 252. THIS INCLUDES... GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, AND WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR DAMAGING WINDS AND DEADLY CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A WELL-BUILT STRUCTURE. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION WITH TORNADO LIKE WIND SPEEDS EXPECTED. MOBILE HOMES AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ARE ESPECIALLY SUSCEPTIBLE TO WINDS OF THIS MAGNITUDE AND MAY BE OVERTURNED. FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM HAS THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. INTENSE THUNDERSTORM LINES CAN PRODUCE BRIEF TORNADOES AND WIDESPREAD SIGNIFICANT WIND DAMAGE. ALTHOUGH A TORNADO IS NOT IMMEDIATELY LIKELY, IT IS BEST TO MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. THIS STORM MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY AND SIGNIFICANT PROPERTY DAMAGE. && LAT...LON 4122 8796 4147 8786 4146 8704 4107 8708 TIME...MOT...LOC 1817Z 275DEG 49KT 4137 8785 TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH $$ FRIEDLEIN.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Hammond Council considering employee retirement incentive
Hammond city employees could soon be eligible for a retirement incentive. Mayor Tom McDermott Jr. wants to offer a buyout of one thousand dollars per year of employment to workers in the civil city. "The people that are taking the buyout are some of our highest-paid employees with the most...
95.3 MNC
Indiana State Police investigating Mayor of Michigan City
A criminal investigation of Michigan City’s mayor. State Police are looking into an incident in which Mayor Duane Parry is said to have left the scene of an accident without reporting it. According to a crash report taken at the Ford dealership where Parry had taken his city owned...
Indianapolis Colts
Winning is twice as fun for Andrean's Drayk Bowen
"I would say just how much we focused on little things paved the way for us," said the Andrean senior dual sport standout. "Whether that be fielding and the fundamentals of fielding or in football, the little footwork you have to have to navigate the box. That is probably the biggest reason why we were able to perform at a high level. When worst came to worst, we could always fall back onto the little things we did so much."
warricknews.com
Adjustments continue in wake of Indiana refinery fire
(The Center Square) – Some safety and environmental regulations for the distribution of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel or other refined fuels have been suspended due to a state of emergency resulting from an electrical fire at the BP PLC refinery in Whiting, Ind. Gov. Eric Holcomb declared the state...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Light Shed on Alleged Crash by Mayor
(Michigan City, IN) - More details have been reported about an alleged hit-and-run motor vehicle crash by the mayor of Michigan City in a city-owned vehicle. According to WSBT-TV out of South Bend, a report by Indiana State Police shows Duane Parry was in a city-owned Ford Explorer when he struck a water pipe in the grass at Washington Park.
BP Whiting shutdown: Michigan lifting some fuel rules after Indiana refinery fire
The refinery provides about 20% to 25% of the gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used by Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois, Whitmer's office said.
Northwest Indiana postal worker charged with drunk driving after falling out of her truck while on the job
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mail carrier in northwest Indiana is charged with drunk driving after police said the woman fell out of her mail truck while on the job.A homeowner in Chesterton called police after the woman's mail truck ran off the road into the man's driveway Friday afternoon. Police arrested 48-year-old mail carrier Rebecca Conrad.Officers said Conrad claimed she had a seizure but police smelled alcohol on her breath. Police records show Conrad was also arrested for drunk driving just six months ago in February.
WNDU
2 dead after motorcycle crash in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Michigan City. It happened just before 6 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 700 block of Cleveland Avenue. Officers arrived to find two victims with traumatic injuries. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
Feds declare fuel emergency for Midwest states after refinery fire
CHICAGO (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency temporarily lifted a federal rule for fuel sales in four states in response to a fire last week at an Indiana oil refinery that could affect prices and supply. The emergency waiver was granted Saturday for Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin, EPA Administrator Michael Regan said. In a […]
lakeshorepublicradio.org
BP Whiting refinery fire prompts executive order from Gov. Holcomb
Governor Eric Holcomb is taking steps to minimize the disruption of fuel supplies, after a fire shut down the BP Whiting refinery last week. Now through September 10, motor carriers and drivers transporting fuel will be exempt from regulations limiting their hours of service. Meanwhile, reformulated gasoline requirements in Lake and Porter counties — and certain fuel volatility requirements in various parts of the state — are waived through September 15.
fox32chicago.com
Police: 2 killed in high-speed crash on I-80 in Indiana's Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - Two people are dead after a high-speed crash on I-80 in Lake County, according to Indiana State Police. On Sunday, just before 1 a.m., troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound near the 5.7 mile-marker, between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Troopers say a...
fox40jackson.com
Indiana authorities catch illegal dumper after receipt found in garbage
Indiana authorities say they have busted an illegal dumper after finding a receipt in a pile of garbage that was left along railroad tracks. The incident happened in Lake County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. “Did you misplace your large pile of garbage in...
United Steelworkers reach tentative four-year deal with Cleveland-Cliffs
The United Steelworkers and Cleveland-Cliffs reached a tentative new labor deal. The post United Steelworkers reach tentative four-year deal with Cleveland-Cliffs appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WOWO News
Gov. Holcomb issues executive order to minimize fuel supply disruption
INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Governor Holcomb says he is doing all that he can to minimize disruption to Indiana’s fuel supply. On Monday, he signed an executive order. That order is in response to the electrical fire that happened last week at the BP refinery in Whiting. The fire forced BP to shut down the Lake County facility, which is about 15 miles southeast of Chicago along Lake Michigan’s shoreline. BP said Monday it expects to resume operations in the next few days and that it has “deployed all available resources” to bring things back to normal “as soon as safely possible.”
nbc25news.com
Gov. Whitmer declares energy emergency following BP refinery fire
LANSING, Mich. – Saturday, Gov. Whitmer took action after a fire caused BP’s Whiting, Indiana oil refinery to temporarily go offline. Officials say the governor is working to ensure continued access to an adequate supply of motor fuels by waiving regulations on motor vehicle hours-of-service rules, as the effects of the outage at the plant are expected to spread across the region and will impact drivers transporting such fuel.
WANE-TV
Gov. Holcomb signs order on fuel supply after refinery fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – After an electrical fire at the BP refinery in Whiting, Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday signed an order with the goal of minimizing the disruption of fuel supply to Hoosiers and motorists in the region. Executive Order 22-13 temporarily waives regulations regarding vapor pressure requirements on...
