Read full article on original website
Related
Woman "de-transitions" back to female after living as transgender man for 15 years
A woman has opened up about her decision to de-transition back to life as a female after identifying as a transgender man for 15 years. Cat Cattinson, 30, began to identify as male when she was just 13 years old, and after years of suffering from gender dysphoria, she decided to transition in March 2020.
Docking Dog Ears and Tails Soon Illegal in Quebec
Cosmetic surgeries on cats and dogs, which includes docking dog ears and tails, will be illegal in Quebec in 18 months. This regulation adds that “cosmetic” procedures will only be legal when deemed medically necessary by a veterinarian. About the Regulation On its website, The Quebec Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food says this regulation […] The post Docking Dog Ears and Tails Soon Illegal in Quebec appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0