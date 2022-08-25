ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Rogan Podcast: The best listener reactions to Mark Zuckerberg's viral interview

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made an unexpected three-hour long guest appearanc e on Joe Rogan’ s latest Spotify podcast episode.

But some people weren’t entirely impressed or made jokes about what the media magnate had to say and didn’t hesitate to share it on social media, especially on Twitter.

“Zuckerberg on Rogan was a letdown. He didn’t push him on anything, very similar to first Jack Dorsey interview @Timcast,” one person wrote.

Another person said Zuckerberg appeared to be using Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s strategy of appearing to be down-to-Earth everyman and added: “Funny how Zuckerberg is trying to clear up his image now, doing the Elon Musk strategy.”

(Musk appeared on Rogan’s podcast in September 2018 and appealed to fans by smoking a blunt during the interview. )

A third said they tuned into the episode for 10 minutes and the Meta CEO sounded “unintelligent,” while a fourth called him a “reptile robot” despite him taking three hours out of his day to chat.

Someone else thinks Zuckerberg will “make a great president one day” because he only answered “one question directly” in the interview.

Check out other reactions below.





Elsewhere in the interview, Zuckerberg said that the company is spending $10bn on research this year.

He also told Rogan that new Metaverse equipment is being released in October, which would allow the avatars to imitate people’s facial expressions and allow the avatars to maintain eye contact.

“You have to convince your brain that this isn’t real and that you are not actually there,” he said.

