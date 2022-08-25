ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

A wave of anti-abortion ‘trigger’ laws are now in effect. More are coming

By Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qEVdF_0hVJgNl300

Anti-abortion “trigger” laws designed to take effect after the fall of Roe v Wade are now active in three more states – Texas , Tennessee and Idaho – joining eight others where most abortions are outlawed, two months after the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care.

In Texas, where clinics stopped abortion care over fears of prosecution in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision, abortion providers can now face $100,000 in fines and life in prison if convicted.

The law criminalises abortion care from the moment of fertilisation, with exceptions only if the pregnant patient faces “a life-threatening physical condition aggravated by, caused by, or arising from a pregnancy.” It does not include exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

In Tennessee, abortion is outlawed with exceptions only to prevent death or serious and permanent injury to the patient. There are no exceptions for pregnancies from rape or incest.

And in Idaho, a near-total abortion ban requires survivors of rape or incest to file a police report and share that with their doctor, which abortion rights advocates have argued is unrealistic, traumatising and impossible to navigate.

Providers could face up to five years in prison if convicted and permanently lose their medical license.

A federal judge in that state temporarily blocked a part of that law hours before it was in effect.

On 24 August, US District Court Judge B Lynn Winmill granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the state from enforcing the anti-abortion law “to the extent that statute conflicts” with the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act. Health providers will not face prosecution or arrest if they provide abortions during emergency medical care.

The order follows a lawsuit from the US Department of Justice – the first under President Joe Biden’s administration in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling – that argues that Idaho’s abortion ban violates the federal law requiring doctors to provide emergency medical treatment, including abortions, despite anti-abortion restrictions at the state level.

That decision came just two days after a federal judge in Texas sided with the state in its lawsuit against the Biden administration over that same guidance for emergency abortion care.

Texas US District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix, an appointee of Donald Trump, said that guidance issued by the Biden administration was “unauthorised” and “well beyond” the text of the law, which is “silent on abortion”.

The conflicting rulings reflect immense disparities in abortion access and the the patchwork state of abortion rights, now determined by the state in which a person lives.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the conflicting rulings mean abortion patients in Idaho will be able to that emergency care, under federal law, while patients in Texas will be “denied this same life-saving care” and “may die as s result.”

“Republican legislators continue to deny women’s access to health care. And, they are committed to moving America backward – with fewer rights and less autonomy,” she said in a statement on 25 August. “Americans across the country and of all backgrounds agree that women should have the right to make their own personal health care decisions and to receive life-saving medical care, without interference from politicians, and the president will continue to take action to protect women’s access to lifesaving health care.”

Where abortion is outlawed two months after the fall of Roe

Abortion is outlawed in most cases in 12 states, including Idaho, Tennessee and Texas, as well as Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Laws in Louisiana and Mississippi forced the closure of those states’ remaining clinics, leaving the neighbouring Deep South states without abortion clinics for the first time in nearly 50 years.

More than 40 clinics in more than a dozen states closed in the months after the Supreme Court ruling.

Clinic closures and newly enacted restrictions have stripped abortion access for more than 20 million women in their home states – or about one in three girls and women between the ages of 15 and 44, according to US Census data reviewed by The Washington Post.

Georgia and Ohio have outlawed abortion at roughly six weeks of pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant. Texas also was enforcing a similar law until its latest trigger ban took effect.

Dyana Limon-Mercado, executive director of Planned Parenthood Texas Votes, stressed that while the “trigger” ban is effective, “it doesn’t change the reality on the ground: there is no abortion access in Texas”.

“It’s clear that with abortion already banned, the point of this new trigger law is one thing: cruelty,” she said in a statement. “It is cruelty towards the doctors who could be subject to life in prison for providing health care. It is cruelty towards patients experiencing miscarriage or pregnancy complications who are now at risk of being denied a life-saving procedure.”

Temporary restraining orders have blocked anti-abortion laws in North Dakota, South Carolina, Utah, West Virgina and Wyoming while their legal challenges play out in court, adding to a constantly shifting legal landscape for patients and providers that has thrown the already-fragile environment for abortion care into chaos.

‘Unfolding public health crisis’

More anti-abortion laws are scheduled to take effect in the coming days and weeks.

North Dakota’s ban outlaws abortion from conception but the law has been temporarily blocked by the courts. It was set to go into effect on 26 August but was blocked a second time, one day earlier, while the legal challenge plays out.

Oklahoma also enhanced criminal penalties for providing abortion care, including a 10-year prison sentence and fines up to $100,000.

A recently passed law in Indiana – the first state to pass new anti-abortion legislation after the Supreme Court decision – will take effect on 15 September.

And Arizona’s anti-abortion abortion law, which outlaws abortion care at 15 seeks of pregnancy, is scheduled to go into effect on 24 September, while a court considers the legality of a territorial law from 1901 – before Arizona was a state – that outlaws abortion care.

“Vast swaths of the nation, especially in the South and Midwest, are now abortion deserts that, for many, will be impossible to escape,” according to Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, which has challenged several anti-abortion laws in courts across the country.

“Evidence is already mounting of women being turned away despite needing urgent, and in some cases life-saving, medical care,” she said in a statement. “This unfolding public health crisis will only continue to get worse. We will see more and more of these harrowing situations, and once state legislatures reconvene in January, we will see even more states implement abortion bans and novel laws criminalizing abortion providers, pregnant people, and those who help them.”

Abortion rights on the ballot

The incoming tide of anti-abortion legislation also comes as voters in Kansas overwhelmingly rejected a state constitutional amendment that would deny the right to abortion care, while abortion rights has taken centre stage in midterm elections across the US.

The Supreme Court’s decision also has prompted states with abortion protections to strengthen them, and a surge of women voters in several states have registered in the aftermath of the leaked draft of the high court’s opinion and its final ruling on 24 June.

A majority of registered voters – 56 per cent – say abortion is very important in their midterm vote, up from 43 per cent in March, according to a recent Pew Research survey.

That increase is driven by Democratic voters – 71 per cent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters rate abortion as “very important,” up nearly 30 per cent from just a few months ago.

In November, voters in California and Vermont will decide whether to establish state constitutional rights to abortion.

Voters in Michigan also are likely to vote on a similar amendment.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

The abortion emergency in the federal courts

It is now notorious that the criminalization of abortion, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade, doesn’t do much to lower the abortion rate but has had devastating effects on the ability of doctors to treat pregnancies that go wrong. Horror stories accumulate. Opponents of abortion have claimed that the press has exaggerated the danger. Yet two recent lawsuits have made clear that this harm is very real. Efforts to preserve women’s health are being resisted, with some success, even in cases where the fetus is doomed.
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Abortion Landscape Shifts Again Two Months After Roe’s Fall

The abortion landscape in the U.S. is shifting – again. New abortion restrictions took effect Thursday in Idaho, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas, adding to regions of the country where the procedure is already sparsely available and sending those seeking abortions even farther from their home states. On Friday, a trigger ban in North Dakota is likewise slated to take effect, unless a judge intervenes.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Idaho Health
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Idaho State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Texas Health
Local
Idaho Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Health
State
Utah State
The Independent

Lauren Boebert under fire for claiming student loan forgiveness funds ‘degree in lesbian dance theory’

Rep Lauren Boebert has come under fire for a “homophobic” rant where she claimed that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan will be used to fund “Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory”.The Colorado congresswoman raged about the president’s plans to scrap up to $20,000 of student debt for millions of Americans in an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week.“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said.“He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border.“He’s the...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards across New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting new signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters — that will be off limits for guns under a sweeping new state law going into effect Thursday. The measure, passed after a U.S. Supreme Court decision in June expanded gun rights, also sets stringent standards for issuing concealed carry permits.New York is among a half-dozen states that had key provisions of its gun laws invalidated...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinic#Medical Services#Politics State#Politics Federal#General Health#The Us Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#District Court
The Independent

Alex Jones claims ‘Deep State’ will stage mass shootings to steal midterms - weeks after admitting Sandy Hook lies

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has absurdly warned that leftist “Deep State” globalists are plotting to stage false flag violent events to win the midterm elections for Democrats - just weeks after he publicly admitted to making false claims about the Sandy Hook massacre being a hoax. Speaking on his Infowars show, Mr Jones asserted that the “Deep State” would blame staged violence on far-right groups in an effort to take over the country in the run-up to the midterm elections.“Racially-motivated mass shootings, bombings, poisonings… attacks on the power supply being blamed on the right wing... They intend to bring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Salon

Republicans, gobsmacked by abortion backlash, furiously backpedal in a struggle to rebrand

A couple of months ago it was widely accepted conventional wisdom that the Democrats were toast in November. There was endless blather about historical precedent, presidential approval ratings, gas prices and backlash leading to a "Red Tsunami" that would bring the Republicans a huge new congressional majority. Everyone could just take the summer off and reconvene in the days before the election to witness the glorious GOP victory.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Mother demands Texas education board ban teaching about Gandhi as part of CRT crackdown

A Texas mother identifying herself as Jenna told the State Board of Education that its first graders should not be learning about Mahatma Gandhi because she considers such instruction part of critical race theory. “This revision wants to teach a first grader whose still putting notes to the Tooth Fairy under her pillow about following Gandhi’s lead to a peaceful protest,” Jenna said. A first grader! CRT is already rampant and baked into our curriculum and we don’t want to be good little global citizens where our borders are considered a military zone.” State Board of Education member Marisa...
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationCanada

The U.S. Supreme Court failed to uphold American ideals of liberty and equality in abortion ruling

Nearly two months have passed since the Supreme Court of the United States returned its judgment in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — the now infamous decision that reversed half a century of established law on a woman’s right to abortion. The majority opinion in Dobbs is rife with contradictions and questionable legal reasoning. The material harm that many women will suffer as a consequence is undeniable. But from a constitutional perspective, the theory the court used to arrive at its judgment poses the gravest danger. Originalism vs living constitutionalism Constitutional scholars have long been charting the Supreme Court’s transition away...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, Bloomberg ran a story under the headline “Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California.” The story is based on data compiled by the location data firm Placer.ai. The firm uses this statistic to suggest that California-first chains like In-N-Out and Trader Joe’s are seeing increased foot traffic because of all the Californians in Texas. The story fits with the larger narrative that people are leaving California for Texas in droves. Sometimes this is presented as part of a larger argument of blue-staters voting with their feet to move to a red state as evidence of the supremacy of conservative principles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

The death row inmate whose conviction looks so shaky even Oklahoma Republicans are fighting to save him

Oklahoma death row inmate Richard Glossip, 59, has escaped the execution chamber three times. He may yet survive a fourth time if a growing innocence movement around his case is successful.Glossip was convicted of ordering the 1997 murder of his boss at an Oklahoma City motel and has been in criminal justice limbo ever since. His death date has been postponed twice because of court-mandated delays. In 2015, the state of Oklahoma realised at the last minute it was using the wrong execution drugs and called things off once again, part of the impetus for a series of investigations that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Mic

Conservatives are big mad the military might have to quit preying on broke kids

When President Biden unveiled his long-awaited student loan forgiveness plan last week, his good-not-great proposal was met with nervous jubilation from debt-holders — matched only by the rancor and self-pity radiating from the “I suffered and so should you” corners of the right-wing fever swamp. Still, despite the grumblings from conservatives perfectly willing to have their loans forgiven — just not anyone else’s — the plan has largely been seen as a significant achievement for an administration slowly getting the hang of actually, y’know, accomplishing things.
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

816K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy