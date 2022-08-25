Read full article on original website
EPA Fines Nebraska, Iowa And Missouri Auto Repair Shops for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (getty images) (KFOR NEWS August 30, 2022) LENEXA, KAN. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative.
Iowa Affected by Early Stages of New, Deadly Animal-Borne Disease
According to the Des Moines Register, there were 16 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the state of Iowa as of August 25, and at-risk Iowans continue to receive the vaccine for it as it becomes available. We now have news of another animal-borne disease that is spreading, and the Iowa Department of Agriculture is making residents aware.
Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa
The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
Ames indoor farm sees rapid expansion
Ames indoor farm Nebullam has rebranded as Clayton Farms as it expands to the Twin Cities and sets its sights on eastern Iowa and beyond.
Iowa Man Spends The Night Trapped In A Grain Bin
A northern Iowa farmer spent the night in a less than ideal place before rescue crews came in to rescue him. A farmer in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area was working on his farm Thursday afternoon when he was trapped in one of the grain bins on his farm. It wasn’t until the next morning that officials were called.
State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday.The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure before pulling him out after about an hour.Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer's name wasn't released.Every year, dozens of people across the country are trapped in grain bins. In 2020, there were 20 instances where people were killed after becoming trapped in grain bins, according to the latest figure from Purdue University, which tracks such cases.
Carbon pipeline company reveals first eminent domain requests
The initial regulatory filings document the potential requests in Greene County. Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile...
Last Businesses Moving to New Locations As Former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge Closes
The former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge is set to close for good next Tuesday. Months after the Fort Dodge City Council voted to replace the mall with a 90 million dollar project called the Corridor Plaza signs are now up showing its last day is September 6th. Shoe Sensation...
A sweet discovery: Iowa State University Creamery back after 50-year hiatus
AMES, Iowa — A hidden gem at Iowa State University is open again after a 50-year hiatus. The ISU Creamery shut down in 1969 following a storied history at the university. Dr. Stephanie Clark, the director of the ISU Creamery, spearheaded the charge to reopen the facility. She said...
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
Ping Pong Ball Size Hail Hits Stuart Monday Morning
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Dallas,Adair and Guthrie Counties which also brought hail Monday morning. National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Guthrie County, southern Dallas County and Northeastern Adair County from 6:33-7:15am. The primary hazards with the warning were more than 45 miles per...
Car ends up in woods on Iowa Highway 141 east of Bouton
Motorists escaped injury Saturday night when their vehicle left the roadway of Iowa Highway 141 and came to rest in woods east of Bouton. The one-vehicle mishap occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 25700 block of Iowa Highway 141 near Quinlan Avenue. The driver and juvenile passenger were examined by...
ISU Police prepares the public for the worst
The Iowa State University Police Department offers a variety of types of training and courses to educate members of the public on how to respond to evermore prevalent incidents of violence. “We always tell students that you need to think about your personal safety, right? We do a lot here,...
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of South Dakota State-Iowa game in Week 1
ESPN’s FPI rankings are out, which means the system has predicted the outcomes of all the B1G games. Iowa opens the 2022 season with South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes won the B1G West in 2021, but couldn’t handle Michigan in the B1G Championship Game. Iowa finished with a 10-4 record last season. Iowa will have to deal with some changes on offense, primarily the loss of Tyler Goodson.
High Speed Chase Saturday in Greene County Ends in Arrest of Des Moines Man
A high speed weekend pursuit ends with an arrest and charges from Greene County. According to court documents, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on Iowa Highway 144 and 280th Street around 11am Saturday. The affidavit said the trooper noticed the vehicle turned onto 280th Street and appeared to be accelerating. The trooper tried to catch up and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to pull over.
Man caught on video took three cameras from an Iowa church
CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — In Carroll County, law enforcement is looking for a man that can be seen in the video above. Authorities say he removed three cameras from inside the Catholic church in Roselle on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff's Office.
One person died in Kossuth County crash
KOSSUTH COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a car accident north of Livermore Monday evening. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at 6:58 p.m. Desiman Stone Jr., 19, was traveling northbound on Ohio Ave. in Humboldt County and allegedly ran a stop sign at the county line. Stone continued north on […]
