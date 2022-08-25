AMR’s award-winning earn-while-you-learn programs allow previously untrained candidates to became certified as EMTs in 12 weeks A program initially started to build an economic bridge for people wanting to start a new career has helped aid with current staffing shortages nationwide.AMR’s earn-while-you-learn program has trained nearly 1,000 new clinicians with no prior EMS training to become EMTs.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO