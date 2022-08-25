Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the latest on the advanced air mobility industry. With its VX4 eVTOL aircraft prototype nearing first flight, Vertical Aerospace is working with customers including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways to plan how commercial services could launch in 2025. Much work remains to prepare infrastructure and operational processes, and meanwhile Vertical must learn how to achieve anticipated high rates of production, which could be aided through lessons from car makers like Ford and McLaren Automotive.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO