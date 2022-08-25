Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Viasat Builds on Brazil Business Jet Connectivity
In a partnership with Satcom Direct, satellite network and airborne connectivity company Viasat has strengthened its services to the business jet market in Brazil. This is part of Viasat’s regional plan to support the Brazil market, which covers a huge territory with many areas that lack ground infrastructure. The country is also one of the largest aviation markets in the world, according to Viasat.
Aviation International News
Gama Aviation Brings Glasgow FBO Screening In-house
Gama Aviation has introduced in-house security screening at its FBO at Scotland’s Glasgow International Airport (EGPF), making it the first service provider there to do so. Tom Murphy, Gama’s head of FBOs, told AIN that most privately-owned aircraft are not required to be screened, depending on weight and/or the number of seats. However, any charter aircraft with an mtow of more than 10 tonnes (22,046 pounds) do require screening.
Aviation International News
China Airlines Orders 16 Boeing 787-9s
China Airlines has placed a firm order for 16 Boeing 787-9s, the Taiwan-based carrier said on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a widebody replacement evaluation delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The airline expects deliveries to start in 2025, when it embarks on plans to phase out its Airbus A330-300s. The contract includes options for eight more aircraft and rights to convert the order to the larger 787-10.
Aviation International News
Brisbane First Aussie Airport with Electronic Refueler
Air bp has introduced an all-electric refueling truck for customers lifting jet-A1 at Brisbane Airport (YBBN) in Australia. The refueler uses Lithium-ion batteries and digital charging mechanisms, making it the first all-electric hazardous goods vehicle and refueler approved for use in Australia. It can carry approximately 16,000 liters (4,227 gallons)...
CARS・
Aviation International News
Lufthansa Technik Adds Mx Capacity in the Philippines
Lufthansa Technik Philippines recently opened a 9,000-sq-m (96,875-sq-ft) hangar that will add three more maintenance lines to supplement the seven lines in operation at its Manila facilities. The hangar was originally planned to open in September 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic. The new hangar features parking spaces that...
Aviation International News
North Texas FBO's New Terminal Now Active
Rise Aviation, the sole service provider at North Texas Regional Airport (KGYI), has opened its new FBO terminal. The 10,720-sq-ft, two-story building had been planned since 2017, when the location was known as Lake Texoma Jet Center. Decorated with artwork of area landmarks from local artists, the FBO includes a...
Aviation International News
Charter Booking Firm Mirai Expands to Middle East
Mirai Flights—an online service for booking private jets in the UK, Europe, and Central Asia—has expanded its reach to include the Middle East. The company signed three new charter brokers in the region to extend its services: Aeon Luxe, AirJets, and Jet Summit. A well-established business aviation market with an “unprecedented luxury segment” prompted the startup company to pursue additional business in the region.
Aviation International News
Execujet Reopens with New Managers in St. Thomas
Execujet Flight Services has reopened on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands with new leadership that includes Roy Romney as operations manager and Cromwell Freeman as operations supervisor. The pair bring a combined 50 years of aviation experience in nearly all operational roles and have worked together on St. Thomas for many years.
Aviation International News
Vertical Aerospace Plans for Commercial eVTOL Operations as Prototype Prepares To Fly
Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the latest on the advanced air mobility industry. With its VX4 eVTOL aircraft prototype nearing first flight, Vertical Aerospace is working with customers including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic Airways to plan how commercial services could launch in 2025. Much work remains to prepare infrastructure and operational processes, and meanwhile Vertical must learn how to achieve anticipated high rates of production, which could be aided through lessons from car makers like Ford and McLaren Automotive.
