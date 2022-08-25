It’s about to get hot out in California. A prolonged heat wave is expected to set in across the state starting Thursday and lasting through the Labor Day weekend, with a chance at record-setting high temperatures that touch the 115-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service. Dealing with that heat is bad enough. Doing it without the comfort of air conditioning or electricity is an absolute nightmare — and one that has potentially deadly consequences. But it looks like that’s exactly how some Californians will experience the coming heat.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO