ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Eugene D. Roberts
6d ago

Coal is not a dirty produced energy! If you have looked at the stacks in the last decade, all you see coming out of them, is steam. The good Lord gave us these resources, Which are dependable, unlike wind and solar which depends on the weather.Bring back the coal. Bring back the jobs!

Reply
4
Related
Mic

California’s power grid could have a major meltdown this week

It’s about to get hot out in California. A prolonged heat wave is expected to set in across the state starting Thursday and lasting through the Labor Day weekend, with a chance at record-setting high temperatures that touch the 115-degree mark, according to the National Weather Service. Dealing with that heat is bad enough. Doing it without the comfort of air conditioning or electricity is an absolute nightmare — and one that has potentially deadly consequences. But it looks like that’s exactly how some Californians will experience the coming heat.
CALIFORNIA STATE
lakepowelllife.com

Utah Company Provides Rocket Fuel

The fuel and propulsion system for the biggest space rocket ever to be launched have been provided by a Utah company. Artemis I is scheduled for lift-off Saturday after being aborted Monday because of a fuel leak. Cedar City-based American Pacific produced the fuel and propulsion system. The propellant is...
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses

If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
Local
California Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Business
State
California State
Local
California Business
State
Illinois State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Utah Business
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Industry
Los Angeles, CA
Government
State
Utah State
ksl.com

Southern Utah rain flushes out hordes of scorpions

SALT LAKE CITY — Southern Utah residents have not only been awash in torrential rains and flash flooding, the storms are exposing a plethora of scorpions. Researchers say they become more active in the cooler, more humid weather and come out at night to hunt their prey. What the...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Hydrogen Infrastructure#Green Energy#Hydrogen Storage#Hydrogen Fuel#Business Industry#Linus Business#Intermountain Power Plant
kslnewsradio.com

Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market

SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
lakepowelllife.com

UDNR: Utah Increasing Fishing and Hunting Licenses

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Wildlife Board approved a fee increase for hunting and fishing licenses and permits — for both residents and non-residents — in an effort to keep up with increased rising costs of operation, and also approved a few additional items during the public meeting on Thursday.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families

(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?

If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
JUAB COUNTY, UT
95 Rock KKNN

The Navajo Skinwalkers of Colorado’s Four Corners Region

Over the years, many subjects have made their presence known in American folklore. We've all heard of things like Bigfoot, the Chupacabra, and partially thanks to modern cinema, La Llorona. However, there is another mythical creature with origins in parts of Colorado that is just as terrifying, if not more so, and that is the legend of the Navajo Skinwalkers.
COLORADO STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy