Marcus Mumford Releases New Single, “Better Off High”
Marcus Mumford has released a new single, “Better Off High,” which heralds Mumford’s debut solo album, (self-titled), set to drop on September 16. The artist wrote the new song with Blake Mills, who also produced the album.
In addition, Mumford has recently announced a new North American headline tour, the dates for which you can check out below.
For his new record, Mumford worked with Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, and more. His upcoming tour will feature the likes of singer Danielle Ponder.
Check out the new track and tour dates below.
Marcus Mumford – Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
Danielle Ponder will support September 19 – October 14 (except 10/9).
The A’s will support October 17 – November 10 (except October 30).
9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre SOLD OUT
9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre
9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival
9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre
9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium
9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern SOLD OUT
10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre
10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia SOLD OUT
10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall
10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre
10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater
10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest
10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom SOLD OUT
10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre
10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater SOLD OUT
10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee SOLD OUT
10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre
10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre
10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center
10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern SOLD OUT
10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium SOLD OUT
11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem
11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
11/5 Portland, ME State Theater SOLD OUT
11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center
11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall
