Marcus Mumford Releases New Single, “Better Off High”

Marcus Mumford has released a new single, “Better Off High,” which heralds Mumford’s debut solo album, (self-titled), set to drop on September 16. The artist wrote the new song with Blake Mills, who also produced the album.

In addition, Mumford has recently announced a new North American headline tour, the dates for which you can check out below.

For his new record, Mumford worked with Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, and more. His upcoming tour will feature the likes of singer Danielle Ponder.

Check out the new track and tour dates below.

Marcus Mumford – Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Danielle Ponder will support September 19 – October 14 (except 10/9).

The A’s will support October 17 – November 10 (except October 30).

9/19 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre SOLD OUT

9/20 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

9/24 Las Vegas, NV iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/26 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre

9/27 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

9/30 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern SOLD OUT

10/4 Ventura, CA Majestic Ventura Theatre

10/6 El Cajon, CA The Magnolia SOLD OUT

10/7 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10/9 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/10 Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall

10/11 Dallas, TX Majestic Theatre

10/14 New Orleans, LA Orpheum Theater

10/16 Austin, TX ACL Fest

10/17 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/18 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

10/20 Milwaukee, WI The Pabst Theater SOLD OUT

10/21 Madison, WI The Sylvee SOLD OUT

10/22 Saint Paul, MN Palace Theatre

10/24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

10/25 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

10/26 Louisville, KY Brown Theatre

10/28 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

10/29 Atlanta, GA The Eastern SOLD OUT

10/30 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium SOLD OUT

11/1 Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

11/2 Washington, DC The Anthem

11/3 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

11/5 Portland, ME State Theater SOLD OUT

11/7 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

11/8 Boston, MA Wang Theatre – Boch Center

11/10 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

Photo by Eric Ray Davidson / Courtesy UMusic