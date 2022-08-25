ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Forecast: Light trade winds with spotty showers to persist into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will prevail across the state this week with afternoon sea breezes possible over sheltered leeward areas. Drier, more stable conditions will limit shower coverage and intensity. Showers that do develop will favor windward and mountain locations during the overnight through early morning hours. Expect...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

We aren't expecting a very wet trade wind pattern, but more typical with a few passing showers. The trades will weaken today, allowing localized land and sea breezes to become common in the more sheltered leeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Small Swells from the southern hemisphere will remain small into the first week of September likely enough to keep the surf from going flat this week. Similar surf is expected along north facing shores for the week as the northern Pacific remains quiet. A compact low pressure system could generate a small north-northeast pulse for next weekend, but that is about it as we head into September. Surf along east facing shores will ease through the first half of the week as the trades lower, then slightly pickup by the weekend as the trades return.
Forecast: Light winds and small surf expected for the next 5 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will weaken on Monday, allowing localized land and sea breezes to become common in the more sheltered leeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday.
August 29th Weather Forecast

For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different.
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'

Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Hawaii woman gets lucky, winning progressive Double Diamond jackpot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reels lined up for one lucky Hawaii woman visiting Las Vegas. With a $15 total bet, the woman — who requested to remain anonymous — hit a progressive jackpot after all three double diamond symbols lined up on the payline at the Fremont Hotel & Casino last week Thursday.
Hawaii reports 12 COVID deaths, over 1,700 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 12 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,777 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,219 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 8.6%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
Hawaii State Capitol closed due to ‘severe power outage’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Capitol building will be closed Monday due to a “severe power outage,” according to state officials. The state said the exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time. In a statement, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and House...
Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
Design released for US quarter featuring cultural icon Edith Kanaka`ole

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The design for a new U.S. quarter featuring a beloved Hawaii icon has been released. The quarter will feature Edith Kanaka‘ole, a cultural leader, composer and kumu hula. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced the release of the design on Monday. “Edith Kanaka`ole was a prominent leader...
Entertainment: High demand for Journey concert; Taylor Swift announces new album

Maui singer Lily Meola will perform live on America's Got Talent after show stopping performance. Journey tickets go on sale Saturday at 10am for Hawaii residents only. Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt.
