Forecast: Light trade winds with spotty showers to persist into the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds will prevail across the state this week with afternoon sea breezes possible over sheltered leeward areas. Drier, more stable conditions will limit shower coverage and intensity. Showers that do develop will favor windward and mountain locations during the overnight through early morning hours. Expect...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
We aren't expecting a very wet trade wind pattern, but more typical with a few passing showers. The trades will weaken today, allowing localized land and sea breezes to become common in the more sheltered leeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday. Small Swells from the southern hemisphere will remain small into the first week of September likely enough to keep the surf from going flat this week. Similar surf is expected along north facing shores for the week as the northern Pacific remains quiet. A compact low pressure system could generate a small north-northeast pulse for next weekend, but that is about it as we head into September. Surf along east facing shores will ease through the first half of the week as the trades lower, then slightly pickup by the weekend as the trades return.
Forecast: Light winds and small surf expected for the next 5 days
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades will weaken on Monday, allowing localized land and sea breezes to become common in the more sheltered leeward areas through mid week. Clouds and showers will focus over windward areas during the night and early morning hours, then transition over to the island interiors and leeward areas each afternoon with drier more stable conditions overspreading the entire state Tuesday night and Wednesday.
August 29th Weather Forecast
For a week and a half at the Little League World Series, no team came close to Hawaii. The championship Sunday was no different.
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Frustrations run high as HECO requests customers to conserve power on Hawaii Island
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns. The size of a quarter, it is illegal to possess — whether or not it is attached to a gun.
What's Trending: Four Season Maui Wine and Food Classic; Ice cream flavors ranked
Howard compares hotels to vacation rentals in terms of how they affect us in Hawaii. And he's not just talking about money.
Hawaii woman gets lucky, winning progressive Double Diamond jackpot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The reels lined up for one lucky Hawaii woman visiting Las Vegas. With a $15 total bet, the woman — who requested to remain anonymous — hit a progressive jackpot after all three double diamond symbols lined up on the payline at the Fremont Hotel & Casino last week Thursday.
Hawaii reports 12 COVID deaths, over 1,700 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 12 additional coronavirus deaths and 1,777 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,219 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 8.6%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
Hawaii State Capitol closed due to ‘severe power outage’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Capitol building will be closed Monday due to a “severe power outage,” according to state officials. The state said the exact cause of the outage could not be determined at this time. In a statement, Senate President Ronald D. Kouchi and House...
Clock is ticking on Hawaii Food Bank’s goal to provide one million meals
Critics say the burden put on the community was 'totally preventable.'
With costs so high, keeping the lights on is an ‘exhausting’ challenge for local shops
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After Hawaiian Electric announced an increase in electricity bills citing the state’s transition away from coal, businesses are worried about their bills. Tom Ogawa, the owner of Lighting Concepts in Honolulu, said he has never seen his electricity bill this high in the 15 years he’s...
Federal agents say they are increasingly recovering 'Glock switches' especially on Oahu
Watch "This is Now," live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms.
Bring on the chicken! Raising Cane’s, Chick-Fil-A make their mark on Maui
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - The long-awaited Raising Cane’s is now open on Hookele Street in Kahului. First in line was Frank Barbosa of Kihei, who danced his way to the counter when doors opened at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. It’s his first time trying the world-famous chicken fingers. “Yeah!...
Federal agents in Hawaii see rise in device that turns pistols into mini machine guns
Critics say the burden put on the community was 'totally preventable.'
Survey offers insight into residents’ perception of tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new survey by the Hawai’i Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism is offering new insight into how residents view tourism and its impact on their lives. With reports of visitors’ bad behavior, many Hawaii residents want to know what the state is doing to...
SHOPO leadership to get significant increase in stipends as union dues see a hike
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As police officers across Hawaii see a hike in union dues, the leadership of the State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers are also getting increased stipends. Beginning Thursday, SHOPO union dues will be $100 a month, which is a hike of $20. This raise in payments...
Design released for US quarter featuring cultural icon Edith Kanaka`ole
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The design for a new U.S. quarter featuring a beloved Hawaii icon has been released. The quarter will feature Edith Kanaka‘ole, a cultural leader, composer and kumu hula. U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono announced the release of the design on Monday. “Edith Kanaka`ole was a prominent leader...
Entertainment: High demand for Journey concert; Taylor Swift announces new album
Maui singer Lily Meola will perform live on America's Got Talent after show stopping performance. Journey tickets go on sale Saturday at 10am for Hawaii residents only. Jason Momoa is holding a casting call on Kauai for a new project called "Yenedakine." The Green is also performing at the UH season opener against Vanderbilt.
Grappling with staffing shortages, Kaiser’s mental health professionals go on strike
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mental health clinicians are going on strike at Kaiser Permanente facilities and are demanding the company to hire more therapists. Kaiser’s mental health clinics across the state say staffing shortages are keeping them from helping their patients get better. Andrea Kumura, licensed clinical social worker at...
