Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.

