Billboard
Kodak Black Gives Water to Help Haiti & Bhad Bhabie Helps Kids Pay For School | Billboard News
These rappers are giving back! Kodak Black helps give water to Haiti amid the gang violence and Bhad Bhabie is starting a charity to help kids pay for school.
Gang in Real Life: These Rappers Went to Jail For Being Gangsters
Love it or hate it, certain sectors of rap music are solely predicated on being tough. It’s not just about the words you say, but the bravado in which you say them. Gangsta rap started in the 80s. Acts like Ice-T and NWA held no punches, skewing the genre with its no-holds-barred approach to rhyming […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
Rapper T.I. Punched Chainsmokers Member in Face Over Kiss, Singer Says
"We're in a vibe and I, like, gave him a kiss on the cheek, it was totally my fault," said Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers.
Rapper signed to Lil Baby’s label accused of shooting 3-year-old (video)
One of Lil Baby’s rappers was arrested in Atlanta and booked on a litany of felony charges after being accused of shooting a 3-year-old boy in the head. The Atlanta Police Department says that emcee Dirty Tay was involved in a drive-by shooting on Aug 3, 2022. The authorities wrote in their statement that an unidentified man and his son left the Off the Hook Barbershop on Peters Street near downtown when they passed a Kia vehicle. The Kia immediately did a U-turn, the police state, and drove up next to the man and his son at a traffic light.
HipHopDX.com
Quando Rondo Reportedly Shot In Georgia, Friend Lul Pab Killed
Savanah, GA – Quando Rondo was reportedly shot in Georgia on Friday night (August 19), while his friend Lul Pab was fatally wounded. According to VladTV, the rapper is in stable condition at a local hospital. A woman identified as his aunt shared an update on her Instagram Stories...
Vita Stepped Away From Music After Leaving Murder Inc. — See Where She Is Now
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Murder Inc. dominated hip-hop and pop culture. During its heyday, fans compared Irv Gotti’s label to other booming companies like Bad Boy Records and 50 Cent’s label, G-Unit. Throughout Murder Inc's success, it created stars out of artists such as Ja...
Popculture
Young Thug Just Got Hit With Even More Charges
Young Thug is facing nine new charges in connection with prior allegations that he was the long-running leader of a criminal street gang. A re-indictment filed in Fulton County Superior Court on August 5 alleged the rapper – real name Jeffery Williams – was found in possession of a firearm and a machine gun while committing a felony, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne's Ex-Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Punching Him In The Jaw During Private Jet Fight, Demands Damages
Lil Wayne’s former assistant has sued the Young Money rapper after he reportedly was struck in the jaw during a dispute aboard Wayne’s private jet. Andrew Williams has sued Wayne, Young Money Entertainment and a company called Signature Flight Support for unspecified damages. In court documents obtained by RadarOnline, Williams accused the defendants of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, wrongful termination and negligence.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent & Tony Yayo Once Got Kicked Out Of The Studio By Destiny's Child
50 Cent and Tony Yayo once got kicked out of the studio by Destiny’s Child. Yayo recalled the incident in a recent interview with VladTV, revealing he and 50 pulled up to the session with some of their friends from Brooklyn. However, their thugged-out entourage was a little too much to handle for Beyoncé and co.
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Responds To Jackboy Diss Track: 'This Bitch Ass Wanna Be Me So Bad!'
Kodak Black and his ex-Sniper Gang artist Jackboy have a rift that only continues to deepen. After Jackboy dropped a diss track aimed at his former label boss earlier this week, Yak has seemingly responded. On Tuesday (August 23), Kodak uploaded a pair of posts to his Instagram Stories for...
Time Out Global
Beyoncé joins Jay-Z for a family holiday in Croatia
Music diva Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are enjoying themselves on the super-luxury yacht Faith anchored between Mali and Veliki Pržnjak, off the far western tip of Korčula. The famous family have chosen Croatia for their holiday for the fourth time. While Beyonce and her husband enjoyed...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA Youngboy's Team Shades DJ Khaled For "GOD DID" Exclusion
Whenever DJ Khaled drops an album, you better believe that it'll have the biggest names in the game. God Did is no different. This afternoon, the famed Miami DJ shared the official tracklist for the project. The 18-song album includes two features from Drake, an appearance from Jay-Z,Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and plenty of other legendary figures. As far as the younger artists in the game, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, and Nardo Wick are featured on God Did. However, one artist -- the most prolific of them all -- seems to feel excluded from the album.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby & Quality Control’s Pee Appear To Send Offset A Message Over Lawsuit Drama
Lil Baby and Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas appear to have sent Offset a subliminal message amid the exiled Migos member’s lawsuit against QC over control of his solo career’s profits. Pee took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 25) having Lil Baby read...
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled, 21 Savage, Lil Durk & Roddy Ricch Turn Up The Heat In 'Keep Going' Video
DJ Khaled has released the official video for “Keep Going” featuring 21 Savage, Lil Durk and Roddy Ricch. The Christian Sutton-directed clip was unleashed on Monday (August 29) and finds the quartet in an empty lot surrounded by a fleet of colorful Lamborghinis. Khaled introduces the fiery video before passing the baton to Lil Durk.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Sparks War With Gap Over Allegations Of Secret Meetings + Design Theft
Kanye West isn’t often on social media these days, but he took some time to fire off some allegations aimed at the Gap this week. On Tuesday (August 30), the G.O.O.D. Music founder was apparently upset the company didn’t inform him of a meeting and wrote on Instagram, “Gap held a meeting without me?” The following day, he returned with a screenshot of a text message exchange in which he accused the company of stealing his designs.
