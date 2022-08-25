Coming into his 13th album, God Did, DJ Khaled had nothing to prove except for an ability to make a decent album. He conquered the charts, radio and social media, but year after year he pumped out expensive garbage. Despite boasting a major key, he could never unlock the secret to effective curation within rap music. But, he seems to have figured it out on God Did, the best possible scenario for using the Khaled method, as well as one of the most well constructed albums the 46-year-old record executive has ever released.

