What 2Pac Was Really Like In The Studio: A Deep Dive

HIPHOPDX – 2Pac’s creative process is explored in the latest episode of HipHopDX’s “Deep Dive” YouTube series — watch it below. The 17-minute video sheds light on what ‘Pac — who remains a beloved and fascinating figure more than 25 years after his death — was really like in the studio, as told by some of his closest collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, E-40, DJ Quik and Warren G.
MUSIC
DJ Khaled 'God Did' Has More To Offer Than Just The Fine JAY-Z Verse

Coming into his 13th album, God Did, DJ Khaled had nothing to prove except for an ability to make a decent album. He conquered the charts, radio and social media, but year after year he pumped out expensive garbage. Despite boasting a major key, he could never unlock the secret to effective curation within rap music. But, he seems to have figured it out on God Did, the best possible scenario for using the Khaled method, as well as one of the most well constructed albums the 46-year-old record executive has ever released.
HIP HOP
Billboard

Lil Wayne’s Young Money Names Karen Civil General Manager/EVP

Karen Civil has been named general manager/executive vp of Young Money Entertainment, Billboard can confirm. “We’re excited to have Karen Civil a part of the Young Money Team. It’s impossible to think of an area of the business of entertainment that Karen hasn’t touched or made an impact in,” Lil Wayne said. “We look forward to the continued growth of the YM roster & talent.”
CELEBRITIES
Pusha T Backs Up 'Daytona' Tennis Bars With Impressive Skills On The Court

It appears Pusha T spends hours working out on the tennis court much like he spends seemingly endless hours in the studio recording. On Saturday (August 27), a video of the “Brambleton” rapper painstakingly working on his return swing form with what appears to be a tennis coach surfaced on Instagram.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
105.5 The Fan

Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It

Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
MUSIC
Meek Mill Reacts To JAY-Z Saying They’ll Never Have Beef

Meek Mill has reacted to JAY-Z proclaiming the two of them will never engage in beef with one another. Back in July, Meek announced he was leaving Jigga’s Roc Nation Management. Hov addressed the split earlier today (August 26) on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, taken from Khaled’s new album of the same name.
CELEBRITIES
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo

Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
CELEBRITIES
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit

Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
CELEBRITIES
Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse

Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list.  “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
CELEBRITIES
2Pac Would Still Be Alive If He'd Signed With J. Prince, Outlawz Rapper Napoleon Suggests

2Pac would likely still be alive had he signed with J. Prince and Rap-A-Lot Records, according to former Outlawz rapper Napoleon. During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Napoleon was asked about Prince wanting to sign the late Hip Hop legend to his Houston-based label while he was still behind bars, but Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight beat him to it. From there, he discussed that fateful day in Las Vegas when 2Pac got into an altercation with suspected killer Orlando Anderson just hours before he was shot.
CELEBRITIES
Grandmaster Caz Dragged Into Fat Joe's 'Latinos In Hip Hop' Argument Over Old VladTV Interview

Grandmaster Caz is clarifying some remarks he made in an old VladTV interview after he was dragged into Fat Joe’s “Latinos in Hip Hop” argument last week. On Friday (August 26), a clip of Caz talking about Puerto Ricans’ “gradual” influence on the culture started making the rounds. “Puerto Ricans were playing Congos and tamales in the park while we was playin’ turntables,” he said at the time. “Alright, so they our guests.”
HIP HOP
CJ Wallace Gets Diamond Pendant Of His Father The Notorious B.I.G.

CJ Wallace, the late Notorious B.I.G’s son, just got a piece of jewelry done in honor of his father, and it’s a piece that left the 25-year-old in awe. Footage of CJ observing the new piece of jewelry found its way on social media and shows him in complete surprise by the excellent work done by Mazza New York jewelers.
CELEBRITIES
2022 MTV Video Music Awards: See The Full Winners List

Newark, NJ – The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards got underway at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night (August 28). Jack Harlow kicked off the evening’s festivities with a theatrical performance of “First Class” with Lil Nas X, Chloe Bailey and Saucy Santana just some of the notable names sitting in the makeshift plane. Once Harlow hit the stage, he was joined by Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, who finished up the chart-topping single (which samples her 2006 single “Glamorous”).
NEWARK, NJ
Watch DJ Khaled, Future & SZA's 'Beautiful' Video

DJ Khaled has released the official music video for “Beautiful” featuring Future and SZA, the sole R&B ballad on his latest album God Did. Directed by the ever-prolific Colin Tilley (Kendrick Lamar “Alright,” Nicki Minaj “Anaconda”), the romantic clip opens with the We The Best tapping into his inner-casanova and charming a caramel beauty on the beach.
CELEBRITIES
Drake, J. Cole, Kevin Durant & Popcaan Enjoy Group Vacation In Turks & Caicos

Turks & Caicos – Drake has been enjoying a vacation to end the summer in Turks and Caicos and he’s invited a few famous friends to join him. Earlier this week, footage surfaced online showing the 6 God living it up in the tropical islands with J. Cole, NBA star Kevin Durant and dancehall don Popcaan.
NBA
Swae Lee’s Eminem ‘Stan’ Remix Has Fans Begging For Full Version

Swae Lee shared a brief cover of Eminem‘s “Stan” on TikTok this week, and now fans are begging for a full remix. In the clip, Swae can be seen meandering around his apartment shirtless as he sings the song’s hook, which was sampled from the opening lines of “Thank You” by British singer Dido.
MUSIC

