HipHopDX.com
What 2Pac Was Really Like In The Studio: A Deep Dive
2Pac's creative process is explored in the latest episode of HipHopDX's "Deep Dive" YouTube series — watch it below. The 17-minute video sheds light on what 'Pac — who remains a beloved and fascinating figure more than 25 years after his death — was really like in the studio, as told by some of his closest collaborators including Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, E-40, DJ Quik and Warren G.
HipHopDX.com
DJ Khaled 'God Did' Has More To Offer Than Just The Fine JAY-Z Verse
Coming into his 13th album, God Did, DJ Khaled had nothing to prove except for an ability to make a decent album. He conquered the charts, radio and social media, but year after year he pumped out expensive garbage. Despite boasting a major key, he could never unlock the secret to effective curation within rap music. But, he seems to have figured it out on God Did, the best possible scenario for using the Khaled method, as well as one of the most well constructed albums the 46-year-old record executive has ever released.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Fulfills One Of His 'Biggest Dreams' - Hitting The Studio With Dr. Dre
Diddy is celebrating the fulfillment of a lifelong dream — finally hitting the studio with Dr. Dre. On Tuesday night (August 30), the veteran Bad Boy shared an Instagram post consisting of five photos of the dynamic duo in the lab, looking hard at work. He wrote in the...
Billboard
Lil Wayne’s Young Money Names Karen Civil General Manager/EVP
Karen Civil has been named general manager/executive vp of Young Money Entertainment, Billboard can confirm. “We’re excited to have Karen Civil a part of the Young Money Team. It’s impossible to think of an area of the business of entertainment that Karen hasn’t touched or made an impact in,” Lil Wayne said. “We look forward to the continued growth of the YM roster & talent.”
HipHopDX.com
Pusha T Backs Up 'Daytona' Tennis Bars With Impressive Skills On The Court
It appears Pusha T spends hours working out on the tennis court much like he spends seemingly endless hours in the studio recording. On Saturday (August 27), a video of the “Brambleton” rapper painstakingly working on his return swing form with what appears to be a tennis coach surfaced on Instagram.
NFL
Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have just made a move Tuesday that may surprise some of their fans — and even Tom Brady. Mike Giardi of the NFL Network has reported that the Buccaneers have released wide receiver Tyler Johnson as part of the team’s roster cuts. Surprise, surprise. The #Buccaneers are cutting WR Tyler Johnson, […] The post Buccaneers surprisingly cut Tom Brady weapon, make trade with Colts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fan Throws Phone on Stage During Megan Thee Stallion Performance, Megan Twerks Over It
Megan The Stallion had some fun with a fan's phone after it was thrown onstage at a recent show. During a performance recently, Megan noticed a fan threw their phone onstage during her performance of "Savage (Remix)." She walked over to the phone, stood over the camera, gave it a look and proceeded to turn around and twerk while Beyoncé's verse on "Savage (Remix)" played in the background.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Reacts To JAY-Z Saying They’ll Never Have Beef
Meek Mill has reacted to JAY-Z proclaiming the two of them will never engage in beef with one another. Back in July, Meek announced he was leaving Jigga’s Roc Nation Management. Hov addressed the split earlier today (August 26) on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, taken from Khaled’s new album of the same name.
HipHopDX.com
Pooh Shiesty Shows Off New Look In Prison Photo
Pooh Shiesty appears to be going through something of a transformation in prison — physically, at least. On Monday (August 29), the incarcerated rapper took to Twitter to share a new photo of him behind bars, showing off his almost unrecognizable new look. The usually ski mask-clad MC can...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ari Fletcher's Lambo Truck That Moneybagg Yo Gifted Her Is Being Repo'd: Report
Rumors floated around the Internet this weekend that Moneybagg Yo and Ari Fletcher called it quits. The couple has been together over the past two years and quickly became hip-hop's "IT" couple. However, the entrepreneur and social media star confirmed over the weekend that she was officially "single." Moneybagg has...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby & P Appear To Taunt Offset Following Quality Control Lawsuit
Things are heating up in the Quality Control camp these days. While Takeoff and Quavo are embarking on a new musical journey as a duo, Offset is trying to take control of his solo career. Yesterday, we reported that Offset filed a lawsuit against Quality Control, claiming that they didn't honor their agreement with him.
Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse
Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list. “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
HipHopDX.com
2Pac Would Still Be Alive If He'd Signed With J. Prince, Outlawz Rapper Napoleon Suggests
2Pac would likely still be alive had he signed with J. Prince and Rap-A-Lot Records, according to former Outlawz rapper Napoleon. During a recent interview with The Art of Dialogue, Napoleon was asked about Prince wanting to sign the late Hip Hop legend to his Houston-based label while he was still behind bars, but Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight beat him to it. From there, he discussed that fateful day in Las Vegas when 2Pac got into an altercation with suspected killer Orlando Anderson just hours before he was shot.
HipHopDX.com
Grandmaster Caz Dragged Into Fat Joe's 'Latinos In Hip Hop' Argument Over Old VladTV Interview
Grandmaster Caz is clarifying some remarks he made in an old VladTV interview after he was dragged into Fat Joe’s “Latinos in Hip Hop” argument last week. On Friday (August 26), a clip of Caz talking about Puerto Ricans’ “gradual” influence on the culture started making the rounds. “Puerto Ricans were playing Congos and tamales in the park while we was playin’ turntables,” he said at the time. “Alright, so they our guests.”
HipHopDX.com
CJ Wallace Gets Diamond Pendant Of His Father The Notorious B.I.G.
CJ Wallace, the late Notorious B.I.G’s son, just got a piece of jewelry done in honor of his father, and it’s a piece that left the 25-year-old in awe. Footage of CJ observing the new piece of jewelry found its way on social media and shows him in complete surprise by the excellent work done by Mazza New York jewelers.
HipHopDX.com
2022 MTV Video Music Awards: See The Full Winners List
Newark, NJ – The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards got underway at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday night (August 28). Jack Harlow kicked off the evening’s festivities with a theatrical performance of “First Class” with Lil Nas X, Chloe Bailey and Saucy Santana just some of the notable names sitting in the makeshift plane. Once Harlow hit the stage, he was joined by Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, who finished up the chart-topping single (which samples her 2006 single “Glamorous”).
HipHopDX.com
Watch DJ Khaled, Future & SZA's 'Beautiful' Video
DJ Khaled has released the official music video for “Beautiful” featuring Future and SZA, the sole R&B ballad on his latest album God Did. Directed by the ever-prolific Colin Tilley (Kendrick Lamar “Alright,” Nicki Minaj “Anaconda”), the romantic clip opens with the We The Best tapping into his inner-casanova and charming a caramel beauty on the beach.
HipHopDX.com
Drake, J. Cole, Kevin Durant & Popcaan Enjoy Group Vacation In Turks & Caicos
Turks & Caicos – Drake has been enjoying a vacation to end the summer in Turks and Caicos and he’s invited a few famous friends to join him. Earlier this week, footage surfaced online showing the 6 God living it up in the tropical islands with J. Cole, NBA star Kevin Durant and dancehall don Popcaan.
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
DJ Akademiks Says RICO Cases Are ‘Cleansing’ Hip Hop: ‘Indictments Are Coming’
DJ Akademiks sat down with DJ Vlad recently and the internet titans discussed lyrics being used in court and more specifically against Young Thug in the YSL RICO case. Ak believes authorities should be able to use bars against rappers if the evidence supports their theories, but he feels it shouldn’t have to come to that.
HipHopDX.com
Swae Lee’s Eminem ‘Stan’ Remix Has Fans Begging For Full Version
Swae Lee shared a brief cover of Eminem‘s “Stan” on TikTok this week, and now fans are begging for a full remix. In the clip, Swae can be seen meandering around his apartment shirtless as he sings the song’s hook, which was sampled from the opening lines of “Thank You” by British singer Dido.
