Jake Paul next fight: ‘Problem Child’s’ is rumored to face a UFC icon in October
Some Jake Paul next fight news seems to be in as it looks like the “Problem Child” will actually get
UFC・
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Thinks Russell Westbrook Will Be Out Of The League If His Next Team Buys Out His Contract: "He’s The Rare Kind Of Guy Where If You’re A Tanking Team Or A Lottery Team, Why Would You Bring Him In?"
9x All-Star Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. In his prime, he was an unstoppable scorer, elite playmaker, and a true hustler who fought for every possession. Sadly, Westbrook's career has taken a turn for the worst after failed stints in...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry Once Revealed That He Still Has A Signed Jersey LeBron James Gave Him In College: "He Wrote It To Me, Called Me The King Of Basketball In North Carolina."
Speaking of the most impactful players of our generation, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry's rank is pretty high among them. The 34-year-old has simply changed the way that the game of basketball is played in the modern era with his insane three-point shooting ability. Although Curry showed signs of...
Yardbarker
Top WWE star hints at bringing back his old entrance music
Drew McIntyre has talked about wanting to bring back his old 'Broken Dreams' theme song that he used during his first run in WWE. Days ahead of his scheduled bout against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in the UK, McIntyre has teased bringing back the song.
WWE・
