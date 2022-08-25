ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

siouxlandnews.com

Iowa DNR says to prepare for heavy boat traffic over Labor Day weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Boaters heading out for the Labor Day holiday will likely find busy waterways across the state. Susan Stocker, boating law administrator and education coordinator for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, said boat operators need to operate with caution, watch for other boaters and for hazards in the water.
siouxlandnews.com

Absentee ballot requests for general election now open

Iowa residents can now request absentee ballots for the November 8 general election. The ballots will be mailed out the 19th of October, the first day in-person voting opens. Secretary of State Paul Pate said this in the announcement,. It’s important to have a plan when it comes to voting....
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Karen Merrick

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who's wanted for violating their federal probation. Karen Merrick is wanted by Marshals for violating her probation after serving a federal prison sentence for bank robbery. Merrick is 39 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 200...
siouxlandnews.com

Spotty storms are possible in western Siouxland today

Several temperature swings could be enough to trigger storms in Siouxland for the end of the week. Highs will climb into the upper 90s today with increasing humidity due to a southerly wind. The combination of heat and humidity could lead to a few very isolated storms later in the...
siouxlandnews.com

Mostly dry conditions are expected this week

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — It's going to be a fairly boring forecast across Siouxland this week. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the mid-80s today, continuing this week's above average temperature trend. Highs will continue to climb into the upper 80s tomorrow, which could lead to a few very...
