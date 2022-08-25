Read full article on original website
Stranger Things' Vecna star teases Will connection ahead of season 5
Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has teased a possible connection between his character Vecna and Noah Schnapp's Will Byers ahead of the Netflix show's fifth and final season. Since season four's highly-anticipated premiere back in May, this connection between the Upside Down creature and the Hawkins teen has very...
Yellowstone season 5 trailer teases deadly showdown
A new teaser trailer for Yellowstone season 5 has dropped and it promises a deadly showdown between the gang. During the fifteen-second clip, the voiceover of John Dutton ominously announces: "We'll show the world who we are and what we do." As the voiceover comes to an end, Rip Wheeler...
For All Mankind season 4 adds Home Alone icon to cast
For All Mankind spoilers follow. Home Alone icon Daniel Stern has joined the cast of For All Mankind ahead of its upcoming fourth season. According to Deadline, Stern will play Eli Hobson, a former auto industry CEO who has been hired as the new administrator at NASA and is tasked with bringing the agency into the 21st century, a challenge much bigger than he anticipated.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat
Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
Emmerdale's Noah receives a warning as Amelia's future is revealed
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Noah Dingle has been warned over Amelia Spencer's future in Emmerdale. Earlier this week, Amelia gave her boyfriend an ultimatum that she would be going to stay with her brother Sean in London whether or not Noah agreed to come with her. The teen has been keen...
Chicago PD star Tracy Spiridakos reacts to co-star Jesse Lee Soffer's exit
Chicago PD actress Tracy Spiridakos has responded to the recent news that her co-star Jesse Lee Soffer will be leaving the NBC drama. Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the show, took to Instagram to address her on-screen husband's departure by posting a picture with him alongside the caption: "Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship.
Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson reveals he wasn't the first choice to officiate Sarah Hyland's wedding
Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson has revealed he wasn't the first choice to officiate his castmate Sarah Hyland's wedding. Sarah Hyland tied the knot with her long-time partner Wells Adams in a recent ceremony in California. The wedding was officiated by Ferguson. However, the TV star has now shared...
Coronation Street star Nathan Graham responds to James's unexpected diagnosis
Coronation Street spoilers follow. James Bailey actor Nathan Graham has weighed in on his Corrie character's life-altering diagnosis. During yet-to-air scenes on ITV, the footballer suddenly collapses on the pitch, with brother Michael forced to perform CPR on him. Dashed to hospital, James is told by doctors that he has a condition known as cardiomyopathy and must be fitted with an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) to prevent more cardiac arrests.
Emmerdale's Dan Spencer caught out over Amelia and Noah plan
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Dan Spencer has been caught out over his plan to break up Amelia and Noah in Emmerdale. The protective dad secretly warned Noah to break up with his daughter Amelia earlier this week, having insisted that the relationship would only add another complication to her pregnancy. A...
Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines
With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
Why this popular House of the Dragon fan theory is wrong
House of the Dragon episode two spoilers follow. It's only episode two and already Viserys' plate is stacked sky-high – with problems from frictions at court to Daemon (Matt Smith) finding an ally in the spurned Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). No doubt his recent betrothal to Alicent (Emily Carey)...
Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan to be caught out over secret wedding plans
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Kelly Neelan is set to be caught out over her secret elopement plans with Aadi Alahan in brand new scenes on Coronation Street. The pair are planning to marry for real in Scotland – which follows their initial fake plans in order to win a holiday to Mexico – after their guardians refused to give them permission t0 marry earlier this week – required because they are under 18.
Hollyoaks - Autum Trailer 2022
Silas again. Fairground stunt again. Norma nonsense again. Only thing that caught my attention was Cameron returning. Because one serial killer isn't enough. Plot wise though makes so much more sense to do something with Cameron and the Lomaxes rather than Silas yet again. Brekkie wrote: ». Silas again. Fairground...
EastEnders' Freddie Slater to go missing after Billy discovery
The following article contains discussion of sexual assault that some readers may find upsetting. EastEnders spoilers follow. Freddie Slater will go missing shortly after his arrival in EastEnders. New cast member Bobby Brazier takes over as Freddie for an emotional storyline that kicks off next week when the 18-year-old secretly...
Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Kang Tae-oh was "very worried" filming this key scene
Kang Tae-oh is one of the breakout stars of the Korean Netflix show Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which follows young lawyer Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), who is on the autism spectrum and joins a major law firm. But while fans have fallen in love with the series, it wasn't always plain...
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Corrie, Wednesday 31st August. Leaving It All Up To You
Good evening fellow Corrie stalwarts, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion. I hope you're all well, and looking forward to the last Corrie of the month. Maybe this will be the one where Summer has a nice day, and Yasmeen doesn't tell someone to get out... Here are the spoilers...
Grey's Anatomy and Guardians of the Galaxy stars team up for new anthology movie
New movie Give Me An A has lined up an impressive cast, including stars of Grey's Anatomy and Guardians of the Galaxy. The project will comprise of 15 short films from over two-dozen female filmmakers, linked together in response to the recent overturning of Roe v Wade by the US Supreme Court, which conferred the right to have an abortion.
