17-year-old arrested for DeKalb shooting
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy faces charges after he shot a young woman in DeKalb last week, police said. It happened at an apartment complex on Ridge Drive on Tuesday. Investigators said that the teenager shot at two 17-year-old girls after an argument. One of the teens was hit twice and taken to […]
959theriver.com
Homeless Man Arrested for Failing to Register
Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 45-year-old homeless man for failing to register as a sex offender. Demarkus Baily is required to register at teh Joliet Police Depamtent on a weekly basis due to a previous sex crime conviction. Bailey failed to come to the Joliet Police Department to register as a sex offender on August 11, and he had not registered since. On August 29, at 7:29 AM, Officers located Bailey near the area of McDonough Street and South Chicago Street and placed him into custody without incident.
WIFR
Police: Teen arrested in DeKalb uses ankle bracelet as holster for handgun
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago teen faces multiple charges Tuesday after being arrested in DeKalb while wearing a home-monitoring device from Cook County. Police say they noticed the suspect,17, on Friday near the 800 block of Ridge Drive and tried to make an arrest. They say he took off, attempting to climb over a fence to escape.
wjol.com
Open container of alcohol leads to arrest by Joliet Police
A 33-year old Decatur was arrested on Saturday and charged with Aggravated DUI. It was at 9:22 pm, officers pulled over a car in the 1800 block of Jefferson Street for speeding. Police identified Jerell Crayton as the driver of the vehicle. While speaking to Crayton, Officers noticed the smell of alcohol as well as an open alcohol container. Despite numerous requests by officers, police tell WJOL that he refused to exit the vehicle. Crayton was told that he was under arrest at which time he was removed from the vehicle and placed into custody. Officers requested Crayton complete field sobriety tests, to which he refused.
Authorities search for man wanted in Aurora bank robbery
AURORA, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Aurora Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., authorities responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located in the 2300 block of West Indiana Trail. The offender is described as a tall Black...
wjol.com
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
17-year-old Illinois girl brought to jail after being chased in stolen car
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old girl was brought to jail after she ran from police while driving a stolen car. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Police conducted a registration check of a white Honda on Glidden Road near Rt. 64 around 4:28 p.m. Monday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found that the car […]
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 29th
From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Roccola Busby, 22, Kenosha, Wisconsin for driving while license suspended. Busby posted a $250 bond and has a court date on September 26th. Also arrested was Thadeus Kopelman, 36, of Morris for DUI. He posted a $100 bond and has a court date on September 19th.
starvedrock.media
Streator Woman Accused of Trespassing, Changing Locks on Apartment
A Streator woman allegedly has elevated squatting to a new level. Donna Casey-Schultz, 54 and homeless, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to real property. The arrest stems from a neighbor's complaint of a person entering an empty apartment building in the 400 block of South Vermilion Street in Streator. The building is under construction. Police say Casey-Schultz cut a lock to enter the building. And, they say that, once inside the building, she changed to locks on the doors and claimed residency on the property.
16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
Robbins man gets 10 years for trafficking guns and 'switch' devices in Chicago area
ROBBINS, Ill. - A Robbins man who pleaded guilty in June to trafficking handguns across the Chicago area has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Leonard D. Johnson was also accused of dealing "switch" devices — also known as "Glock switches" — which convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.
vfpress.news
Man Accuses Bellwood Police Of False Arrest, Wrongful Imprisonment
Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Chicago man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the village of Bellwood and a Bellwood Police detective, accusing the detective of false imprisonment and wrongful arrest. Gregory C. Middleton, who filed the lawsuit in the Northern District...
Father charged with felony for shooting son
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A man was shot by his father during a domestic altercation Friday morning. Police responded to a call that a 19-year-old man was shot in the abdomen around the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. According to police, first-aid was administered and the man was transported to […]
Man killed in shooting at Dolton gymnasium ID'd by medical examiner
One person was killed, now identified, and another was injured in a shooting at a south suburban gymnasium, authorities said.
Police investigating shooting in Homewood
Zone 5 officers responded to the 800 block of N. Murtland Street following ShotSpotter alerts for multiple shots fired at 1:15 p.m. Officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. He was transported to the hospital by medics
Video shows chaotic confrontation between drag racers, police in Pilsen; 6 CPD vehicles damaged
Videos captured a chaotic confrontation between drag racers and police.
fox32chicago.com
Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
starvedrock.media
Two Spring Valley Women Booked On Warrants
A couple of women wanted for drugs have been tracked down in Spring Valley. Forty-three-year-old Joy Hannigan of Spring Valley was arrested Monday evening on a warrant out of La Salle County for possession of a controlled substance. A few hours later Monday night, officers stopped 37-year-old Ashley Dominic of...
wgac.com
Two Arrested in Large Drug Bust in Warrenville
A five-month-long investigation led to the arrests today of a man and woman authorities say were allegedly running an illegal drug distribution in Warrenville. Aiken County authorities and an agent from the United States Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Simonds Street in Warrenville today.
