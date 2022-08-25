Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Fascinated by the fair
SPENCER—Jeremy Parsons was 17 years old when he spent his first summer working at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, one of the largest and most highly attended fairs in the nation. Since then, not a summer has gone by that the 45-year-old, who is chief executive officer and manager of the Clay County Fair in Spencer, hasn’t spent working in the fair world.
more1049.com
New Fair Food Announced
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Surveys indicate food is one of the very top reasons people attend the Clay County Fair. CEO Jeremy Parsons says there are twenty-eight new offerings this year, with five vying for the best new selection. A panel of judges will name the best new food...
stormlakeradio.com
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
Sioux City Journal
3 injured in crash near Royal, Iowa
ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver and two children were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision near Royal. According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred at 7:44 a.m., when a 16-year-old girl who was northbound on 160th Avenue in a Hyundai Elantra failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Clay County Road B-40.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Was This Man Tarred and Feathered in Luverne, Minnesota?
When most of us think of tarring and feathering, the American Revolution comes to mind. Back then, British Loyalists were tarred and feathered often, to be made examples of. But this archaic practice took place well into the 20th century, sometimes in the most unlikely of places. Luverne, Minnesota is...
nwestiowa.com
Firefighter Challenge in Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—The Firefighter Challenge returns to Sioux Center Sept. 2-3, at Centre Mall parking lot. Known as the “Toughest two minutes in sports,” the event begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and competition continues at 9 a.m. Saturday, including the local Corporate Challenge.
nwestiowa.com
Grassley town hall: Election, debt, beef
ROCK RAPIDS—Chuck Grassley has been doing these for a long time, but Iowa's senior senator still was impressed with the attendance at his Wednesday morning town hall meeting in Rock Rapids. “Most of our meetings aren’t in as big of a room, so I’m pleased to see this turnout,”...
Sioux City Journal
Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee
LARRABEE, Iowa -- The frame of a machine shop that was under construction in the Cherokee County community of Larrabee collapsed on Tuesday. Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Two From Mississippi Face Several Charges After Incident In Paullina Area
Paullina, Iowa — Two men from Mississippi face several charges after an incident in the Paullina area on Saturday, August 27, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office tells us one of their deputies was on routine patrol in Paullina when they observed a red Ford F-250 pickup accelerate in an aggressive manner on Highway 10 in front of the Casey’s convenience store. They tell us the driver turned south on Redwing Avenue and again accelerated in an aggressive manner and continued southbound at a high rate of speed.
kicdam.com
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man cited for OWI, weed, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was cited about 3:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, first-offense possession of alcohol under legal age, operation without a registration card or plate, and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
Sioux County Authorities Warn of Potential Catfish Scam on Snapchat
Authorities in Sioux County, Iowa, are alerting residents of a potential "catfish" scam happening in the area. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says they have received reports from people throughout the county that have encountered a catfish scam on Snapchat. Dakota News Now is reporting that scammers hiding behind fake...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 people injured after motorcycle crash in Palo Alto County
A motorcycle crash in Siouxland resulted in one person sustaining serious injuries on Sunday.
kicdam.com
Five Injured In Cherokee County Building Collapse
Larrabee, IA (KICD)– Five people were hurt on Tuesday when a building under construction reportedly collapsed in Cherokee County. Sheriff Derek Scott says the building was located in Larrabee and was being worked on when the incident occurred injuring five people including one person that had to be airlifted with what are described as severe injuries.
kicdam.com
Clay County Fair Brings New Activities To Town Along With Near Record Number of Vendors
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Clay County Fair is two weeks away and the annual Media Day was held Friday afternoon to give an idea of some of the changes for this year. Among the updates given by CEO Jeremy Parsons is the fact that The Fair appears to be back at full strength after the pandemic.
kicdam.com
Dawn Updike, 38, of Aurelia
Services for 38-year-old Dawn Updike of Aurelia will be Friday, September 2nd, at 10:30 a.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee with a private family burial at a later date. Services will also be livestreamed on the funeral home website. Visitation, with family present, will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
nwestiowa.com
Harrisburg man jailed on assault charge
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Harrisburg, SD, man was arrested about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on a charge of assault at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood. The arrest of Justin Michael Anderson stemmed from a call about him hitting a woman, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for unauthorized card use
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux City woman was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 24, on a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card for less than $1,500 at a Sioux Center business. The arrest of Brittany Lynn Britton stemmed from her placing an online order on Oct. 12 at Walmart in...
dakotanewsnow.com
Authorities identify victim killed in I-90 motorcycle crash near Humboldt
HUMBOLDT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Officials have released the name of the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Interstate 90 in southeast South Dakota. Terry DeNeui, 66, of Rushmore, Minn. died in Thursday morning’s crash, according to the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Troopers say DeNeui was driving through...
nwestiowa.com
George man jailed for OWI in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 63-year-old George man was arrested about 3:05 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in Rock Rapids on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Michael Shane Rosene stemmed from the stop of a 2019 Nissa Altima for erratic driving on Highway 75 in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0