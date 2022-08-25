LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The search is on for new Kentucky Derby Festival royalty! Young women from Kentucky or Southern Indiana who are full-time college students (in at least their 2nd year) are eligible. Applications are open and the deadline to submit for the 2023 Royal Court is October 16. Applications must be submitted online at KDF.org/RoyalCourt.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO