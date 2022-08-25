Read full article on original website
The search is on for the 2023 Derby Festival Royal Court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The search is on for new Kentucky Derby Festival royalty! Young women from Kentucky or Southern Indiana who are full-time college students (in at least their 2nd year) are eligible. Applications are open and the deadline to submit for the 2023 Royal Court is October 16. Applications must be submitted online at KDF.org/RoyalCourt.
Appointments to Kentucky Boards and Commissions
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Appointed Nicholas Rapier as County Judge/Executive of Nelson County. Appointed Arthur Leach as Property Value Administrator for Ohio County. Appointed Kevin McManis as Magistrate for the 3rd District of Henry County. Appointed Purna...
NKY Tri-ED exceeds Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign goal
FT. MITCHELL, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky Tri-County Economic Development Corporation (Tri-ED) announced the successful conclusion of the Build + Elevate NKY investor campaign today. Tri-ED exceeded the $4.5 million goal for the campaign that was announced at the launch in February 2022. “The Tri-ED board of directors is...
Kentucky Public Libraries to receive more than $1.2 million
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky public libraries have received more than $1.2 million in commitments from the Emergency Connectivity Fund (ECF), a federal program to help schools and libraries provide the tools and services their communities need for remote learning. “Grants from the Emergency Connectivity Fund help Kentucky public libraries...
Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame announces four new inductees
The Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame celebrates the stories of Kentucky’s most successful entrepreneurs with a mission to raise awareness around the impact entrepreneurship has made in the Commonwealth and to encourage others to pursue similar ambitious endeavors. 2022 Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame Inductees:. Lois Howard Gray (posthumous)
Horizon Community Funds announces fund partnership with BAWAC
COVINGTON, Ky. — Horizon Community Funds and BAWAC Community Rehabilitation Center have partnered to create a new nonprofit fund supporting BAWAC Inc.’s work in Northern Kentucky. “Thanks to the efforts of BAWAC, countless individuals in our community are given the opportunity to realize their full potential,” said Nancy...
Kentucky Retail Institute launches Retail Leaders Apprenticeship Program
FRANKFORT, Ky. — With retail employers across the country challenged to find and retain reliable, qualified workers, the Kentucky Retail Institute (KRI) is offering a new solution to help businesses and employees alike. The Retail Leaders Apprenticeship Program will deliver on-the-job education and training for students and working adults wanting to expand their skill sets and advance their careers.
ABC 36 launching 3pm newscast, Good Afternoon Kentucky
— Beginning Monday, August 29, ABC 36 will launch Central Kentucky’s first local 3 pm newscast. Anchor Erica Bivens and Chief Meteorologist TG Shuck will host the show, bringing the latest news, weather, and weekly guests while showcasing the very best of our community. “Based on viewer feedback, we’re...
One Month Later: Eastern KY benefit from more than $92 million in federal assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. — One month after historic flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, federal, commonwealth and local resources are working with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin residents, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties to help them start their recovery. As of Aug. 28, 2022:. FEMA has approved $53.6...
Festivals return to Bernheim in September
CLERMONT, Ky. — Two beloved festivals are returning next month to Bernheim Forest. [email protected] and BugFest will delight visitors with music, art and hands-on experiences on two consecutive Saturdays. Celebrate the intersection of art, science, and nature at CONNECT on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 3:58 to 9:58 p.m....
