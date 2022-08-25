Read full article on original website
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Mike Daniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Parkland school shooter’s ‘short fuse’ frightened his adoptive mom, witnesses say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to the testimony of a former neighbor and two deputies during his trial’s death penalty phase on Wednesday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Capital defense attorney Casey Secor...
WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter’s ex-counselor says he ripped apart faucet, required escort
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter listened to more of the defense’s witnesses during his trial’s death penalty phase on Tuesday in Broward County court. Assistant Public Defender Tamara Curtis and Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus...
Video shows robber attacking mother in front of her kids in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Wednesday that shows a man attacking and robbing a mother who was with her three young children in North Lauderdale. The crime occurred around 4:15 p.m. Aug. 23 near the 8000 block of West McNab Road. According...
Arrests made in July shooting of 4 teens in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested three suspects in a July quadruple shooting in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade. A fourth suspect in the shooting, which happened July 29 at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street, remains at large. That suspect is...
Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
Woman arrested on attempted murder charge in South Florida road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Police arrested a 21-year-old woman Wednesday on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle after a road rage shooting that critically injured a South Florida woman Sunday morning. West Palm Beach police tweeted a photo of Brien Golden in custody Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE: Parkland school shooter’s 3rd-grade teacher, adoptive mother’s friend
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The jurors who will be deciding the fate of the Parkland school shooter watched a video recording of a witness deposition on Monday in Broward County court in Fort Lauderdale. Finai Browd said she met Lynda Cruz, the shooter’s adoptive mother while working with her...
Preservation activists want state to help maintain Marjory Stoneman Douglas cottage
COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – There are many ideas circulating on what to do with the Miami-Dade home that belonged to Marjory Stoneman Douglas. Preservation advocates say the home is basically rotting and they are calling on the state to step up and save it. This 900-square-foot cottage is nestled...
Nephew of slain elderly man opens up about uncle’s relationship with accused murderer
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – On Aug. 19, Keith Rush, 56, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge, eight months after a 93-year-old man was found dead inside of his Fort Lauderdale condominium after a fire erupted inside, according to Fort Lauderdale police. Police identified the victim as Howard Perkins,...
Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez charged with two felony counts
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After turning himself in to authorities Tuesday, new court documents revealed the extent of corruption allegations against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. The longtime elected official faces two felony counts: unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators say Martinez received money from a...
Suspect in custody over fake bomb threat at Miami-Dade public defender’s office
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a 21-year-old man of calling in a fake bomb threat at the Miami-Dade public defender’s office, located at 1320 NW 14th St. According to MDPD, Matthew Sanjurjo made the call at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, advising that there were four bombs...
Hit-and-run victim dies; BSO deputies search for driver
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale. The victim’s brother, Billy Wilson, has identified the man that was killed in the hit-and-run as 58-year-old Mark Philpart. His family is still trying to come to terms...
Broward judge has stern words for teens accused in crime spree, deadly crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Broward County judge had stern words for two teenaged boys accused of stealing at least three vehicles and leading police on a chase that ended in a woman’s death over the weekend, as the two appeared in juvenile court Monday. A 15-year-old boy,...
Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
Police: 2 people in critical condition following Hollywood shooting
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a double shooting. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue in Hollywood. Emotions were high for the daughter of one of the shooting victims who returned to her home to...
Woman critically wounded in South Florida road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A woman managed to drive all the way into Martin County after being shot and critically wounded in a West Palm Beach road rage incident, according to police. The 44-year-old Royal Palm Beach woman was following the suspect who shot her, West Palm Beach...
5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
‘I try to keep up’: Grandmother of teen accused of stealing car, crashing into building speaks
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The grandmother of a 17-year-old accused of stealing a car and then crashing into a Fort Lauderdale apartment building Monday spoke to Local 10 News a day following the incident. Authorities said the suspect, identified Tuesday as Jeremy Belser, was inside a BMW that had...
Young pit bull left to die inside dumpster in Plantation, police say
PLANTATION, Fla. – An emaciated puppy was found Tuesday afternoon inside a dumpster in Plantation, authorities said. The pit bull puppy was discovered around 12:15 p.m. inside a crate that was placed in a dumpster at the Spectra Apartments complex at 4540 NW 10th Place. According to police, the...
WATCH LIVE: Loved ones say final farewell to FDLE agent killed in DUI crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones of an FDLE special agent who lost his life in the line of duty are saying their final farewell Monday. Special Agent Jose Perez died earlier this month at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, 18 days after being hit by a driver in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.
