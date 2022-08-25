ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Click10.com

Arrests made in July shooting of 4 teens in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police announced Wednesday that officers have arrested three suspects in a July quadruple shooting in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade. A fourth suspect in the shooting, which happened July 29 at an apartment complex on Southwest 216th Street, remains at large. That suspect is...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Family grieves after teens’ deadly crime spree in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two teenage boys’ crime spree in Broward County turned tragic on Sunday morning when a crash — while they were trying to get away from police — killed Maria Tellez-Vaderrabano, a 35-year-old single mother of three, police said. The two teens, Jacory...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe Martinez charged with two felony counts

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After turning himself in to authorities Tuesday, new court documents revealed the extent of corruption allegations against Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe Martinez. The longtime elected official faces two felony counts: unlawful compensation and conspiracy to commit unlawful compensation. Investigators say Martinez received money from a...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Hit-and-run victim dies; BSO deputies search for driver

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are searching for the driver behind a deadly hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale. The victim’s brother, Billy Wilson, has identified the man that was killed in the hit-and-run as 58-year-old Mark Philpart. His family is still trying to come to terms...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Victim ID’ed after double homicide in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are investigating a double homicide that occurred Monday night. Hollywood police Officer Christian Lata said officers responded to the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting. One neighbor said they heard 5 or 6...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2 people in critical condition following Hollywood shooting

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are investigating a double shooting. It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Wiley Street and Southwest 56th Avenue in Hollywood. Emotions were high for the daughter of one of the shooting victims who returned to her home to...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

5 arrested in Miami-Dade insurance fraud scheme, official says

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were arrested in a scheme that involved a staged Miami-Dade car wreck and nonexistent medical treatments -- all an effort to defraud two insurance companies out of more than $58,000, according to the office of Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Yulisa Del...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Young pit bull left to die inside dumpster in Plantation, police say

PLANTATION, Fla. – An emaciated puppy was found Tuesday afternoon inside a dumpster in Plantation, authorities said. The pit bull puppy was discovered around 12:15 p.m. inside a crate that was placed in a dumpster at the Spectra Apartments complex at 4540 NW 10th Place. According to police, the...
PLANTATION, FL
Click10.com

WATCH LIVE: Loved ones say final farewell to FDLE agent killed in DUI crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Loved ones of an FDLE special agent who lost his life in the line of duty are saying their final farewell Monday. Special Agent Jose Perez died earlier this month at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, 18 days after being hit by a driver in the area of Northwest 127th Avenue and Seventh Terrace.
MIAMI, FL

