This weekend marks the event’s 25 anniversary of Paint Louis, the annual global community event, and celebration of graffiti and mural art. The event takes place along the floodwalls of downtown St. Louis. It brought together graffiti and street artists from all over the world to paint, breakdance, and perform hip hop and rap. It also had great DJs.

