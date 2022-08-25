ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis Price

Cherished son of Margie Price and the late Herschel Price. Dear brother of Melissa Price Smith, Teresa Price Bomkamp and Carolyn Koontz. Loving uncle of Luke and Grace Smith, William and Charlie Bomkamp. Beloved nephew of Emma Love Marshall, Jerry (Nam) Klich and Jack (the late Bubbles) Bolozky. Dear cousin and friend to many.
Paint Louis commemorates 25 Years of street art: ‘Seen by everyone, owned by no one’

This weekend marks the event’s 25 anniversary of Paint Louis, the annual global community event, and celebration of graffiti and mural art. The event takes place along the floodwalls of downtown St. Louis. It brought together graffiti and street artists from all over the world to paint, breakdance, and perform hip hop and rap. It also had great DJs.
The J planning Shabbat Picnic to celebrate Pride month in September

The St. Louis Jewish Community Center and its partners will host a Pride Shabbat picnic in honor of Pride Month on Friday, September 9 from 5:30-7:30 pm. Anyone who identifies as LGBTQIA+, their allies, and families of all kinds are invited to the community-wide event at the J’s Day Camp Pavilion on the Staenberg Family Complex campus.
