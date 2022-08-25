Read full article on original website
Related
Vice
Grown-Up Stir-Fried Rice Recipe
A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
I went to Golden Corral for unlimited chicken wings, but I stayed for the salad bar
The salad bar was the unexpected highlight of my trip, but the rest of the buffet was disappointing and bland.
I'm a chef. Here are the 10 foods I never order for delivery from restaurants.
For this culinary pro, some foods don't travel well and aren't worth the cost. From french fries to eggs, here's what you won't find her ordering.
I made a classic baked potato with 3 different appliances, and I'll never use my oven again
I tried making baked potatoes in the microwave, air fryer, and oven to see which cooking method produced the best results. Here's what I learned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I tried 4 different ways to cook frozen waffles, and I'll never use my toaster again
The classic breakfast is usually made in the toaster, but cooking frozen waffles on the stove is a simple hack that makes them even better.
recipesgram.com
Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)
Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
fitfoodiefinds.com
Easy Stuffed Peppers
Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
How To Store Cucumbers So They Last Longer
The ever-versatile cucumber is a great staple to have in your fridge, whether it’s for snacking, putting into salads, or adding to other recipes. But the problem with those crunchy cukes is how fast they can go bad. Nothing is grosser to find in your fridge crisper bin than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bon Appétit
Fresh Pasta With Buttered Tomatoes
You can make fresh pasta at home without a single egg yolk, nonna, or pasta machine in sight. It’s easy, we promise! This style of pasta, with just two ingredients—semolina flour and water—is common in southern Italy. Look for the words “rimacinata” on your bag of semolina flour. This indicates a finer grind, which is best suited for pasta making. Regular all-purpose or bread flour might work in an egg-rich pasta dough but won’t quite cut it in this leaner version—the resulting pasta will be mushy and waterlogged after boiling.
Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw
Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
Southern Fried Corn Recipe
While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
Chefs share 10 of the best meals to make in an air fryer
From chicken wings to French toast, chefs share the best quick, no-fuss dishes to cook in the popular kitchen appliance and how to make them.
Researchers found that ice cream is healthier than a multigrain bagel and saltine crackers
Does an ice cream a day keeps the doctor away? Not quite, but at least it is healthier than the bagel we might have had for breakfast. A new study from Massachusetts’ Tufts University assures ice cream is a healthier choice than a multigrain bagel or saltine crackers. According...
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHEESY GRILLED PINEAPPLE CHICKEN
Cheesy Grilled Pineapple Chicken made with an easy marinade & topped with grilled pineapple and a slice of jack cheese. Tender, juicy grilled chicken recipe with fantastic flavor!. My older sister, Jenn described this recipe to me at least 10 years ago and it’s one we enjoy repeating each grilling...
12tomatoes.com
Easy Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
recipesgram.com
Italian Cappuccino Cheesecake
My husband likes the taste of a coffee so much – especially espresso – so I prepared him this delicious Italian cappuccino cheesecake for the weekend and he loved it!. This coffeehouse-inspired cheesecake is creamy, light, and not overly sweet. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10 to 12.
Barbecued crock-pot chicken
I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup
A long simmer in the slow cooker creates the tastiest broth for chicken noodle soup and is a more hands-off way to enjoy this classic comfort food. It also results in an extra-big batch that can be stored in the fridge or freezer for a rainy day. Chicken soup starts...
The Daily South
Cajun-Style Meatloaf
Revamp your meatloaf recipe with some Cajun flavors. This recipe starts with the "holy trinity"—onion, celery and green bell pepper. It gets its Louisiana kick from Cajun seasoning. Incredibly tender and juicy, with a bit of spicy heat, serve this Cajun meatloaf with garlic mashed potatoes, bitter greens, or...
Spaghetti Squash Sausage Cups
Over the years I’ve learned to love spaghetti squash. It really is a fun, filling, low-carb alternative to pasta. Plus if it’s prepared correctly they make perfect portion sizes.
Comments / 1