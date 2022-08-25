ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grown-​Up Stir-​Fried Rice Recipe

A few years back, while I was visiting family in Ahmedabad, my father and I went to have tea with his neighbors. The Sastrys are from the South Indian state of Karnataka. While we were having tea and the usual cookies and other obligatory snacks and making small talk, their elementary school–​aged children came home from school. Mrs. Sastry excused herself to make a snack for the children. I heard her chopping something in the kitchen and offered to help. She said no, so I asked if I could watch her as she put together this snack. She said yes.
Coconut Cream Pie (15-Minutes Recipe)

Prepare this coconut cream recipe in just 15 minutes and surprise your family or friends! This is a creamy and delicious coconut cream pie that you can make anytime with only a few ingredients! Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 2 pkg. (3.4 oz. each) vanilla flavor instant pudding. 2 cups...
Easy Stuffed Peppers

Easy stuffed peppers are a weeknight classic! Stuffed with ground beef, corn, rice and beans, seasoned with tomato sauce and classic spices, and then topped with cheese. More vegetables: We love that bell peppers are a vegetable. Even if you stuff them with all meat or all grains, you still get a solid serving of veggies!
How To Store Cucumbers So They Last Longer

The ever-versatile cucumber is a great staple to have in your fridge, whether it’s for snacking, putting into salads, or adding to other recipes. But the problem with those crunchy cukes is how fast they can go bad. Nothing is grosser to find in your fridge crisper bin than...
Bon Appétit

Fresh Pasta With Buttered Tomatoes

You can make fresh pasta at home without a single egg yolk, nonna, or pasta machine in sight. It’s easy, we promise! This style of pasta, with just two ingredients—semolina flour and water—is common in southern Italy. Look for the words “rimacinata” on your bag of semolina flour. This indicates a finer grind, which is best suited for pasta making. Regular all-purpose or bread flour might work in an egg-rich pasta dough but won’t quite cut it in this leaner version—the resulting pasta will be mushy and waterlogged after boiling.
Mashed

Ina Garten's Key Ingredient For Tasty Coleslaw

Ina Garten solidified her name in the culinary world with her popular cooking show "Barefoot Contessa," a long-running staple on the Food Network. In her show, Garten has always challenged cooks to try new things and revamp classic recipes. She's previously offered Christmas dinner recipes that were both familiar and striking, and her Thanksgiving fare is nothing short of delightful.
Mashed

Southern Fried Corn Recipe

While some fried corn recipes call for actually deep-frying corn on the cob, this recipe is a simpler, easier preparation of pan-fried corn kernels. Recipe developer Kate Shungu likes to make it from fresh corn, but if this vegetable is out of season or you just don't feel like shucking and cutting the kernels off the cob, she does say you can use the frozen kind.
CHEESY GRILLED PINEAPPLE CHICKEN

Cheesy Grilled Pineapple Chicken made with an easy marinade & topped with grilled pineapple and a slice of jack cheese. Tender, juicy grilled chicken recipe with fantastic flavor!. My older sister, Jenn described this recipe to me at least 10 years ago and it’s one we enjoy repeating each grilling...
Easy Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Casserole

An easy, cheesy, saucy 30-minute meal that always hits the spot. For me and enchiladas, it was love at first bite. That’s no exaggeration — mole, Suiza, ranchero, basic cheese… If it’s an enchilada, I’m all in. I’m even all in on enchilada casserole, which is not at all traditional but requires no rolling and yet still gives you the same saucy experience. (More or less, anyway.) This Chicken Enchilada Casserole is one to turn to when you’re craving enchiladas but don’t want to put a lot of work into getting them. It’s easy and cheesy and crowd-pleasing thanks to its approachable flavors and simple prep and it’s sure to make it into your regular dinner rotation.
Italian Cappuccino Cheesecake

My husband likes the taste of a coffee so much – especially espresso – so I prepared him this delicious Italian cappuccino cheesecake for the weekend and he loved it!. This coffeehouse-inspired cheesecake is creamy, light, and not overly sweet. Here is the recipe:. Servings 10 to 12.
Gin Lee

Barbecued crock-pot chicken

I enjoy slow-cooking whole chickens in my crock-pot overnight. The chicken turns out tender, moist, and juicy every time. Plus, by daybreak they're finished cooking. But you can also plop your bird in your crock-pot early in the morning and it will be done by lunch and you'll have amazing leftovers for dinner time.
The Kitchn

Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup

A long simmer in the slow cooker creates the tastiest broth for chicken noodle soup and is a more hands-off way to enjoy this classic comfort food. It also results in an extra-big batch that can be stored in the fridge or freezer for a rainy day. Chicken soup starts...
The Daily South

Cajun-Style Meatloaf

Revamp your meatloaf recipe with some Cajun flavors. This recipe starts with the "holy trinity"—onion, celery and green bell pepper. It gets its Louisiana kick from Cajun seasoning. Incredibly tender and juicy, with a bit of spicy heat, serve this Cajun meatloaf with garlic mashed potatoes, bitter greens, or...
Teressa P.

Spaghetti Squash Sausage Cups

Over the years I’ve learned to love spaghetti squash. It really is a fun, filling, low-carb alternative to pasta. Plus if it’s prepared correctly they make perfect portion sizes.

