Watch Illinois Dog Get Confused and Excited Over Her Tennis Ball Filled Birthday Piñata
Dogs are so funny. There are times when they can be so smart and almost psychic. Then there are those times when they can be so silly and confused. Our tiny, four-pound dog, Lola, knows the name of each of her toys and will bring them to you when you tell her to, but can't figure out to potty on the paper.
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Get Doughnuts for You and Your Dog THIS Friday for National Dog Day
You and your dog can celebrate National Dog Day together by enjoying delicious doughnuts. Now, I know what you might be thinking, doughnuts aren't necessarily safe for dogs to eat. You would be correct. The normal doughnuts that we all love to indulge in are not for doggie consumption, however, this Friday you can treat yourself to some doughnuts and even hook your pup up with some that are made specifically for dogs.
Mother Moose Turns Around & Rams Truck As Her Newborn Calves Make Their Way Up The Road
Don’t mess with momma. These animals have some crazy mother instincts and will do just about anything to protect their young. Moose are the largest member of the deer family and the second largest animal to roam North America. Each spring cow moose give birth to babies called calves. They can have anywhere from one to four. Moose calves area highly sought-after food source for predators each year. They are young, weak and slow compared to other animals, but still […] The post Mother Moose Turns Around & Rams Truck As Her Newborn Calves Make Their Way Up The Road first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Tennessee Cat Giving Sheep A Relaxing Massage Wins the Internet Today [WATCH]
Everyone wants to have a best friend that they can talk to or hang out with or that will give them relaxing massages right?! Watch a Tennessee Cat give her BFF sheep a massage. MEET WAFFLES. Waffles the sheep is pretty darn sweet. She's the girl everyone wants to be...
