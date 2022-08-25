ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State football & recruiting chat with BWI's Ryan Snyder

By Ryan Snyder about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p9Z8A_0hVIhRVd00
Penn State head coach James Franklin looks at his phone during a recruiting visit. (Credit: Blue White Illustrated)

Penn State is just a week away from its season opener against Purdue Sept. 1. The Nittany Lions won’t start the season inside the AP Top 25 this year, but a win in West Lafayette, followed by a trip to Auburn two weeks later, will set the tone for the 2022 season. Win those two games and there will be plenty of excitement once Big Ten play resumes in October.

On the recruiting front, it’s been slow following the commitment of quarterback Jaxon Smolik, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Nittany Lions did drop out of the top 10 to No. 11 overall nationally last week, but with 19 commitments total, including one five-star and 13 four-star players, the Class of 2023 is still shaping up to be one of the best under Franklin’s leadership.

High school football is also set to begin this upcoming weekend. BWI’s Ryan Snyder is set to attend Roman Catholic vs. Wilson Friday night up in Reading. He’ll then go to Chambersburg Saturday to watch Imhotep Charter face Bishop McDevitt. Both games feature a handful of talented players, including future Penn State defensive end Jamieal Lyons.

Nittany Lion fans can join Ryan inside The Lions Den Thursday to discuss a variety of Penn State-related topics. That link is below. Also, if you’ve missed any of our insider notebooks in recent weeks, you can find those links below, too.

Penn State football premium notebooks

Inside the Den: Special teams intrigue nears resolution (8/19)

Inside the Den: Top preseason battles crystallize (8/19)

Football camp standouts continue push: 3-2-1 (8/12)

Buzz in preseason camp on offense, defense: Inside the Den (8/12)

Preseason practice news and notes: Inside the Den (8/10)

As youth proves ability, Lions find balance: Inside the Den (8/10)

Strong early showings in preseason camp: Inside the Den (8/5)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Auburn, PA
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
City
Chambersburg, PA
State College, PA
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bwi#American Football#College Football#The Nittany Lions#Franklin#Roman Catholic#Nittany Lion#Den
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
67K+
Followers
67K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy