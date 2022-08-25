Penn State football & recruiting chat with BWI's Ryan Snyder

Penn State head coach James Franklin looks at his phone during a recruiting visit. (Credit: Blue White Illustrated)

Penn State is just a week away from its season opener against Purdue Sept. 1. The Nittany Lions won’t start the season inside the AP Top 25 this year, but a win in West Lafayette, followed by a trip to Auburn two weeks later, will set the tone for the 2022 season. Win those two games and there will be plenty of excitement once Big Ten play resumes in October.

On the recruiting front, it’s been slow following the commitment of quarterback Jaxon Smolik, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The Nittany Lions did drop out of the top 10 to No. 11 overall nationally last week, but with 19 commitments total, including one five-star and 13 four-star players, the Class of 2023 is still shaping up to be one of the best under Franklin’s leadership.

High school football is also set to begin this upcoming weekend. BWI’s Ryan Snyder is set to attend Roman Catholic vs. Wilson Friday night up in Reading. He’ll then go to Chambersburg Saturday to watch Imhotep Charter face Bishop McDevitt. Both games feature a handful of talented players, including future Penn State defensive end Jamieal Lyons.

Nittany Lion fans can join Ryan inside The Lions Den Thursday to discuss a variety of Penn State-related topics. That link is below. Also, if you’ve missed any of our insider notebooks in recent weeks, you can find those links below, too.

