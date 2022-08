After Nebraska coach Scott Frost made the call to attempt an onside kick Saturday against Northwestern, many were left wondering what was going through his head. The Cornhuskers were leading 28-17 in the third quarter at the time and there seemed to be more to lose than gain from the decision. That proved true when Wildcats recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive, going on to win the game 31-28 and making the onside kick one of the biggest stories from Week 0.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO