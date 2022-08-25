ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrell Johnson out to lead Gators' rushing attack

 6 days ago
Gators running back Montrell Johson. (Isabella Marley/UAA Communications)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If your first view of Montrell Johnson is with a helmet and pads on — like mine was — you’ll think he already looks like an NFL running back. Johnson’s arms look too big to even hold a football correctly and his legs are the size of a normal human’s torso. Then he takes his helmet off and you’re reminded he’s just a 19-year-old kid with a chip on his shoulder.

Johnson walked into the South End Zone meeting room following the Orange and Blue game. Now, without a helmet on, he shows a face that has never seen or needed a razor and a mouth full of braces. The imposing physical presence gives way to a teenager who is just looking for the chance to show he belongs where his feet currently are: in Orange and Blue and carrying the football in the SEC.

“It was a huge chip on my shoulder. I felt like I was very under-recruited in high school,” Johnson said after his first game in the Swamp back in April. “I wanted to come in a show what I can do.”

He’s done that in spades.

No welcome to the SEC moment

It didn’t take long for Billy Napier to identify Johnson. He didn’t have many Division I offers. He chose Louisiana to stay close to his home of New Orleans. As a freshman, he played in all 14 games for the Ragin Cajuns. Johnson led the team in carries (162) and touchdowns (12), while almost eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark.

Napier left Louisiana for the Florida Gators and Johnson hit the transfer portal.

He was in the portal for less than 30 minutes before a picture of a Florida Gators hoodie showed up in a text message from Napier.

“I got one ready for you,” his coach said.

Johnson was ready for the opportunity. He grew up in LSU country and dreamed of playing in the SEC. Now was his chance. How would he stack up against the best of the best?

“I feel like I can play with those guys. I’m gonna say it felt the same as the Sun Belt. It’s a difference but I felt very comfortable out there,” Johnson said after the spring game. “(I’m) Very confident. I’m gonna keep grinding and getting better.”

Earning playing time

Even though Napier was quick to get in contact, nothing was going to be handed to Johnson. The sophomore running back knew that but has done everything asked of him, including answering countless questions from his teammates as camp approached.

Now, Johnson knows the offense. He knows the philosophy and he knows there won’t be one ball carrier for the Gators. Make no mistake about it, the Gators will run the football and everyone will get the chance to tote the rock.

“Billy’s going to run the football. He likes to run the football and do play action as well. He will run the football a lot and then do some play action,” Johnson said with a laugh. “Running the ball, we’re going to do it regardless of whether the opponent likes it or not.”

His baby face might look like he could still be a freshman in high school, but defenses will quickly find out how difficult it is to bring down the 5-11, 220 pound back from New Orleans.

