Steve Sarkisian on beating Alabama to silence doubters: Frankly I don't care what others say

Matthew Visinsky/Getty Images

Texas‘ game with Alabama in Week 2 looms large for the Longhorns. The Crimson Tide are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Longhorns to kick off Year Two of the Steve Sarkisian era. But how would it look if ‘Bama was to beat Texas by multiple scores in the same year the Longhorns announced its more to the SEC?

That was one reporter’s question to Sarkisian at a recent press conference.

Of course, Sarkisian did not take well to any talk of conference realignment drama infiltrating his team’s game with Alabama. This opportunity is about going out and trying to beat a great football team, according to the Texas head coach.

“Well, you know what people say. I really don’t give a crap, quite frankly,” he hissed in response to the question. “I care about us playing good football. And whether we’re in the Big 12 or the SEC or Conference USA it really doesn’t matter. It’s about the product and what we put on the field,” Sarkisian stated.

He wants everyone to know where his team is focused ahead of the start of the actual season.

“We’re focused on what we need to do. You know, at the end of the day, people can say ‘I told you so’ or people got to eat their words, you know,” Sarkisian continued. “That that’s up to us.”

After Sarkisian wrapped up those charged comments, another reporter jokingly asked him if he got his “I don’t give a crap” line from famous actor and now, Texas professor, Matthew McConaughey.

Steve Sarkisian responded that “he’d probably say it a little more eloquently” than himself.

Overall, Sarkisian is simply focused on winning football games. For now, Texas is in the Big 12. They’ll focus on winning that league this year and every year until they leave. The game on September 10th is about beating Alabama, not taking on the entire SEC.