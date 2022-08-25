Read full article on original website
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
In Tyler, Texas - Texas College kicks off its Fall 2022 school semester 128 years laterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
LWV of Tyler - Smith County, presented 3 "Making Democracy Work" awards at their Women's Equality Day celebration eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Breaking big barriers: Anya Kearns becomes the 2nd African American woman Captain at Delta Air LinesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas College Steers of Tyler, Texas, Football Season 2022, return to gridiron with a new coachTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
HISD approves purchase of new teacher training program
Effective property tax rate increases 8.25% for 2022-2023. The Henderson Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees approved the purchase of the “How Leadership Works” teacher training program in a special meeting at noon on Tuesday. In additional agenda items, the Board approved the proposed budget and tax rate for the 2022-2023 school year, which includes an effective property tax rate increase of 8.25% over last year.
CASA for Kids of East Texas receives $17,000 donation thanks to local event fundraiser
Proceeds from an event in Tyler allowed a donation of $17,000 to CASA for Kids of East Texas. The donation was thanks to proceeds from the Montez-Cooper Tyler Car & Bike show held in July. 1836 Texas Kitchen Owner Mundo Villapudua and Chris Cooper of C. Cooper Homes partnered for...
Smith County teams with other cities to tackle financial crimes
Smith County has entered into a partnership with a Texas city to help combat financial crimes, with more cities expected to join the effort soon. Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday with Farmers Branch allowing the city to use technology maintained by the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Tyler. Thomas...
Tyler High School student detained after weapon found in backpack
A Tyler High School student was taken into custody and removed from campus after a weapon was found in the student’s backpack, district officials said Wednesday. In a letter to families, Principal Claude Lane said a staff member on Tuesday reported a student “might have a weapon on campus.” School officials and Tyler ISD police investigated, and the student was removed from the classroom and searched.
Tyler native recognized by magazine as one of country's most influential Black executives
James T. Mobley says everything he has accomplished in his professional career is in large part a result of people who have supported and encouraged him along the way. Mobley, who grew up in Tyler, was recently recognized in Savoy Magazine as one of the most influential Black executives in corporate America. The recognition was given for his role as senior vice president and general manager of enterprise networking at Cisco.
Skeeter Products in Kilgore celebrates craftsmanship over 75-year history
KILGORE — It’s the man inspecting a Skeeter boat’s shiny paint job as it makes its way through the production process in Kilgore. It’s the woman following a diagram to assemble a wiring harness. It’s the welders working on the boat trailers produced in-house. And...
New seafood restaurant opens in Tyler
There's a new option for seafood lovers in Tyler. The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar recently opened , serving up Cajun-style meals. Rudy Alie, manager of the Tyler location, said some of the restaurant's seafood is served "Louisiana style" in bags with the customer's choice of seasoning, including Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or the Juicy Special which is all seasonings combined.
Crime is exhausting work
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office spent no idle time locating and capturing three suspects in a reported catalytic converter theft. RCSO Deputies responded to a call at a residence on CR 438 West at approximately 1:50 p.m., Monday afternoon. The caller reported that there appeared to be three individuals “getting something” from underneath his truck.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 26 – Aug. 29
Deputies charged Rodney Lamone Lee, 48, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond. Deputies charged Marlon Dean Martin, 58, of Troup, with aggravated assault against public servant. Martin was in the...
