Tyler, TX

HISD approves purchase of new teacher training program

Effective property tax rate increases 8.25% for 2022-2023. The Henderson Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees approved the purchase of the “How Leadership Works” teacher training program in a special meeting at noon on Tuesday. In additional agenda items, the Board approved the proposed budget and tax rate for the 2022-2023 school year, which includes an effective property tax rate increase of 8.25% over last year.
HENDERSON, TX
Smith County teams with other cities to tackle financial crimes

Smith County has entered into a partnership with a Texas city to help combat financial crimes, with more cities expected to join the effort soon. Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement Tuesday with Farmers Branch allowing the city to use technology maintained by the Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Tyler. Thomas...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Tyler High School student detained after weapon found in backpack

A Tyler High School student was taken into custody and removed from campus after a weapon was found in the student’s backpack, district officials said Wednesday. In a letter to families, Principal Claude Lane said a staff member on Tuesday reported a student “might have a weapon on campus.” School officials and Tyler ISD police investigated, and the student was removed from the classroom and searched.
TYLER, TX
Tyler native recognized by magazine as one of country's most influential Black executives

James T. Mobley says everything he has accomplished in his professional career is in large part a result of people who have supported and encouraged him along the way. Mobley, who grew up in Tyler, was recently recognized in Savoy Magazine as one of the most influential Black executives in corporate America. The recognition was given for his role as senior vice president and general manager of enterprise networking at Cisco.
TYLER, TX
New seafood restaurant opens in Tyler

There's a new option for seafood lovers in Tyler. The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar recently opened , serving up Cajun-style meals. Rudy Alie, manager of the Tyler location, said some of the restaurant's seafood is served "Louisiana style" in bags with the customer's choice of seasoning, including Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter or the Juicy Special which is all seasonings combined.
TYLER, TX
Crime is exhausting work

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office spent no idle time locating and capturing three suspects in a reported catalytic converter theft. RCSO Deputies responded to a call at a residence on CR 438 West at approximately 1:50 p.m., Monday afternoon. The caller reported that there appeared to be three individuals “getting something” from underneath his truck.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Aug. 26 – Aug. 29

Deputies charged Rodney Lamone Lee, 48, of Tyler, with aggravated assault date/family/house with weapon. Lee was in the Smith County Jail on Sunday and released the following day on a $10,000 bond. Deputies charged Marlon Dean Martin, 58, of Troup, with aggravated assault against public servant. Martin was in the...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

